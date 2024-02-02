https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/good-money-after-bad-where-will-eu-funds-for-ukraine-come-from-1116560434.html

Good Money After Bad: Where Will EU Funds for Ukraine Come From?

European Union (EU) member states have agreed on a €50 billion ($54 billion) support package for Ukraine over four years, overcoming Hungary's resistance. But where will the EU get that money?

The EU could commandeer interest paid on frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine during its war with Moscow.Europe's economy is facing stagnation, with zero economic growth for October-to-December period reported by EU statistics agency Eurostat. The Eurozone inflation rate has yet to fall below the target two percent threshold, with consumer prices still remaining high.Against that backdrop EU member states are cutting subsidies, reducing energy consumption and diminishing industrial production. Protests by farmers have rocked the continent since early January.Nonetheless, Brussels has found €50 billion ($54 billion) to support the embattled Kiev regime for four more years. But where will this money come from?According to the European Council, the bloc has set up the so-called Ukraine Facility for the period 2024-2027 to "contribute to the recovery, reconstruction and modernization of the country, foster social cohesion and progressive integration into the Union, with a view to possible future Union membership."To that end the EC has allocated €50 billion, of which:On February 1, CNN claimed that the EU had taken a step towards seizing billions of dollars in interest payments generated by Russian assets frozen in European accounts. Media reported that roughly €200 billion ($218 billion) remain in the EU, mainly in Euroclear, a Belgium-based financial services company.On Monday, EU member states "agreed in principle" that profits from the Russian assets will be set aside and not be paid out as dividends to shareholders until the bloc's members decide to set up a "financial contribution to the [EU] budget that shall be raised on these net profits to support Ukraine", according to a draft document quoted by Euroactive.The document claimed that the levy will be "consistent with applicable contractual obligations, and in accordance with [EU] and international law." After that the EC would transfer the money to the EU's accounts and then to Ukraine, the media noted, specifying that the proposal targets future profits and would not be applied retrospectively. It is believed that Russia's frozen assets in the EU could generate an estimated €15-17 billion over four years, which would be transferred to Ukraine, according to the press.Speaking to Sputnik last October, Jacques Sapir, director of studies at the School for Advanced Studies in the Social Sciences (EHESS) in Paris, argued that any attempt by the EU to grab Russia's frozen assets or revenues from them could turn into a legal nightmare for the EU leadership and particular member states where the money is being stored.Brussels Wants European Farmers to Tighten BeltsWhile allocating tens of billions of euros for Ukraine, Brussels has yet to solve its farming crisis caused by inflation, a spike in production costs, economic slowdown, politically-motivated decoupling from Russia's energy market, an influx of cheap agricultural goods from Ukraine and the bloc's aggressive climate policies.Farmers' protests have been gaining pace since early January, engulfing France, Belgium, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania and the Netherlands.Commenting on the provision of €50 billion to Kiev, French member of the European Parliament Thierry Mariani warned that the package could cost France at least €8 billion ($8.7 billion) in taxpayers' money since Paris contributes 16 percent of the EU budget."Another €50 billion for Ukraine (17 in donations plus 33 in loans... which will never be repaid). Do the French realize that they will have to pay €8 billion since we contribute 16 percent of the EU spending? Eight billion that our farmers would dream of," Mariani posted on X on Thursday.In a bid to calm the protests, the French government has proposed €150 million in tax and social support — small change compared to the multi-billion aid for Ukraine paid for by Paris.Will EU Money be Spent Appropriately or Wasted in Ukraine?Aid to Ukraine would be provided under certain conditions, the European Council said.Those rules have already been broken Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who has refused to hold general elections this year under the pretext of the ongoing conflict, despite top US and EU officials repeatedly urging Kiev to go ahead with the vote.Washington and its European allies have grown concerned by Ukraine's endemic corruption, as Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh remarked in his latest op-ed on Substack. Washington and Western Europe want Zelensky to carry out financial reforms."According to the knowledgeable American official, the first step of the new concept is a long-standing issue: financial reform," Hersh wrote. "Zelensky must be told: 'You've got to get rid of corruption before we do anything more.' The second step is something that does not exist today in Ukraine: a serious audit of all government funding. The official said Zelensky should consider the billions he needs 'as our money, as an investment with all of the rules' for its disbursement 'to be laid out and followed'."The investigative journalist recalled that last year CIA Director William Burns secretly travelled to Kiev to warn the Ukrainian president that Washington was aware of his and his entourage's corruption. Hersh noted that Burns reportedly also told Joe Biden that Zelensky's subordinates were outraged by their leader personally taking too large a cut of the US aid.In order to get Ukraine's spending under control, "the Council will play a key role in the governance of the Ukraine Facility," according to the EC press release.Time will tell whether the EU's funds allocated for Ukraine at a time of economic stagnation and looming crisis would be used by the Kiev regime properly — or whether it will result in yet another economic and military failure.

