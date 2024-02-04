https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/pressure-on-joe-biden-mounts-amidst-criticism-of-strikes-in-syria-iraq-1116590565.html

Pressure on Joe Biden Mounts Amidst Criticism of Strikes in Syria, Iraq

Pressure on Joe Biden Mounts Amidst Criticism of Strikes in Syria, Iraq

The US president has received criticism from both sides of the aisle for his response to the intensification of the Palestine-Israel conflict in recent months.

2024-02-04T23:16+0000

2024-02-04T23:16+0000

2024-02-04T23:16+0000

world

israeli-palestinian conflict

palestine-israel conflict

joe biden

mike johnson

jake sullivan

iran

israel

syria

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/04/1116590745_0:0:3194:1798_1920x0_80_0_0_6be478b9cfa2b91ec7bd941d61bf950b.jpg

US President Joe Biden was criticized by Republican lawmakers Sunday for his response to a strike by militants killing 3 US troops on the Syria-Jordan border last week.Graham criticized the timing of Biden’s retaliatory strikes late last week, which killed some 40 people on Friday, claiming the US President gave groups “a week’s notice.”The United States has alleged Iranian support for militant attacks on US bases throughout the Middle East in recent weeks amidst opposition to US backing of Israel. Iran has denied responsibility.US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) offered a similar criticism in a statement released Friday.White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan responded to Johnson’s criticism Sunday, saying he found his comments “somewhat strange.”“So, Iran and its military groups knew that the United States was going to respond. We also said we’d do it at a time and place of our choosing. We planned the attack. We executed the attack,” he said of the massive blitz on Friday.Some 40 people were reportedly killed during US strikes, although the number of deaths is still being assessed. Sullivan has claimed more attacks are being planned.The US also continued its strikes on Houthi targets in Yemen over the weekend, hitting 13 locations. The Houthis are resisting Israeli action in the Gaza Strip, which has killed more than 27,000, via a blockade of ships associated with Israel in the Red Sea.The Houthi attacks have not resulted in any casualties as the group responds to Israel’s ongoing violent incursion, which many international figures and groups have deemed a “genocide.”Meanwhile, polling has suggested Democrats are also displeased with Biden’s handling of the Palestine-Israel conflict in recent months, with a survey in November showing that 46% disapprove of his response.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/us-airstrikes-over-eastern-syria-kill-civilian-military-personnel----defense-ministry-1116569750.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/strikes-against-anti-isis-militias-in-syria-and-iraq-prove-us-war-on-terror-is-a-sham-1116574680.html

iran

israel

syria

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us-iraq war, us-syria war, us occupation, american occupation, us strikes, american strikes, us hegemony, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, middle east crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes