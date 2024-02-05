Non-Starter: Why Senate's Border Security and Foreign Aid Bill 'Won't Even Receive a Vote' in House

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/non-starter-why-senates-border-security-and-foreign-aid-bill-wont-even-receive-a-vote-in-house-1116603774.html

The US Senate has unveiled a bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill to try to break the deadlock on Capitol Hill. Republican House Speaker Michael Johnson, however, has stated that the legislation is even worse than the GOP expected. What's in the bill?

The long-anticipated Emergency National Security Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2024, was released on Sunday, prompting a heated debate among US Senate and House lawmakers.Top Senate Republicans seem to be satisfied with the $118 billion bill, arguing that the measure "has direct and immediate solutions to the crisis at our southern border," as Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) summed this up on February 4.For his part, Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) published a three-page summary of the bill, insisting that "the new border security authorities will put powerful new tools in the border security toolbox of any administration willing to secure the border."The bill is the result of months-long negotiations between senators. It is largely aimed at passing a hefty funding package for Washington's proxy war in Ukraine and for Israel's military effort. A similar bill got stuck in the US Congress in December.One of the key conditions brought forward by the GOP for passing the measure was that the bill must include border security reforms to stop the influx of migrants that has dramatically grown since Joe Biden assumed the presidency.However, Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson wasn't impressed by the measure. To the contrary, he said that the legislation is even worse than any GOP representative expected: “I’ve seen enough. This bill is even worse than we expected, and won’t come close to ending the border catastrophe the president has created." Per Johnson, the bill de facto ensures that "the US border never closes."Why is the Bill Doomed?One of the prerequisites to pass the bill set by House Speaker Johnson and like-minded conservative Republicans was the inclusion of provisions from the GOP-sponsored H.R.2 Secure the Border Act of 2023 that was introduced to the lower chamber in May 2023 and subsequently passed by House lawmakers. Nonetheless, none of the measures described in detail by GOP representatives has been included in the "compromise" legislation. Furthermore, House Republicans have grown highly skeptical about sending billions to Ukraine, following the Kiev regime's botched counteroffensive and growing concerns over corruption and lack of oversight of funds sent to the Eastern European state.House Republicans made it clear that once the law reaches the lower chamber it won't even go to a vote, according to House Majority Leader Steve Scalise: "Let me be clear: The Senate Border Bill will not receive a vote in the House," he said."I’ll say it again: Any deal from the Senate that explicitly allows for even one illegal crossing will be dead on arrival in the House. What we’ve seen is an insult to the American people who’ve been forced to bear the consequences of Democrats’ open-border policies," tweeted GOP Whip Tom Emmer of Minnesota."This Joe Biden/Chuck Schumer Open Border Bill is an absolute non-starter and will further incentivize thousands of illegals to pour in across our borders daily," echoed GOP Conference Chair Elise Stefanik of New York.For his part, former President Donald Trump, the Republican frontrunner, has argued that the bill is unnecessary since Biden has the authority to close the border and stop the migrant flow under existing laws. The House opposition to the bill is likely to upend the Biden administration's push to fund Ukraine, something that many conservatives have lost their appetite for. In the eyes of the most conservative part of the House, the so-called Freedom Caucus, it's inappropriate to allocate a whopping $60 billion for the Kiev regime at a time of a domestic border crisis.Things look differently, however, when it comes to Israel: while seeking to kill the Senate bipartisan border security and foreign aid bill, House Speaker Johnson announced a standalone $17.6 billion Israel funding package for the nation's military and US military forces in the region involved in Tel Aviv's Gaza war. The US lawmakers' effort indicates that Ukraine has been put on the backburner with domestic issues and the Israel war becoming a priority for the GOP-dominated House.

