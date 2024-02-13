https://sputnikglobe.com/20240213/us-house-panel-releases-former-hunter-biden-business-associates-interview-on-china-deal-1116760792.html
US House Panel Releases Former Hunter Biden Business Associate’s Interview on China Deal
US House Panel Releases Former Hunter Biden Business Associate’s Interview on China Deal
The US House Oversight Committee released a transcript on Tuesday of a closed-door interview it held with a former Hunter Biden business associate regarding a deal with Chinese energy firm CEFC
The transcript of Rob Walker’s interview was released without commentary. It is unclear what specific claims of wrongdoing the committee may allege. According to Walker, he, James Gilliar, and Hunter Biden began pursuing a joint venture deal with Chines energy firm CEFC in February 2016. Joe Biden, then vice president, stopped by one meeting with CEFC officials at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington for about 10 minutes to exchange pleasantries. Walker maintained that Joe Biden was not involved in any of his son’s business ventures.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US House Oversight Committee released a transcript on Tuesday of a closed-door interview it held with a former Hunter Biden business associate regarding a deal with Chinese energy firm CEFC.