‘Want to Get 'Radicalized', See Russia’: Scott Ritter Weighs in on Tucker’s Eye-Opening Moscow Tour

Fox News host-turned independent journalist Tucker Carlson said he felt “radicalized” and “legitimately angry” at America’s leaders after visiting a supermarket in the Russian capital. Former US Marine and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik why Tucker could have experienced something similar in nearly any major Russian city.
The knives are out for Tucker Carlson in the Washington establishment and the legacy media as he continues to debunk myths and stereotypes about Russia with a series of videos about life in the capital in the midst of the West's sanctions 'total war'.In the latest of a series of clips posted to his internet channel about his experiences from his eight-day stay in Russia, Carlson praised Moscow's grocery prices. "I went from amused to legitimately angry," Carlson said after purchasing a week's worth of groceries for the equivalent of about $105 US.The independent conservative journalist's comments sparked immediate outrage from detractors, with neocon Republican lawmaker Thom Tillis echoing Hillary Clinton, blasting Carlson as a "useful idiot" and mocking him for suggesting Russia "is so much better than the US with all those cheap groceries and lavish subway stations."Another neocon group, 'Republicans Against Trump', blasted Carlson as a "Kremlin propagandist" and accused him of running a program called "Russia is awesome, the US is crap."The hate was echoed by establishment media, with the USA Today publishing a column suggesting Tucker should do "everything he can to get his followers to move to Russia." MSNBC host Chris Hayes immediately jumped in to suggest that the discrepancy in grocery prices is the result of America being a "rich country" and that "if you are an american [sic] and go to a country that is poorer, things will be cheaper there." Others suggested Tucker's experiences were unique to Moscow, and that he would see something different if he went to "real Russia" outside the "Potemkin village" Russian capital."It's like a modern day equivalent of John Reed's classic '10 Days That Shook the World' – '8 Days That Radicalized Tucker Carlson'," former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik of Carlson's eye-opening experiences during his visit to Russia.Pointing to those dishing out of hate Carlson's way and claiming his experiences were somehow "fake," Ritter, who has traveled to Russia extensively over the past year, Ritter assured that he has "been to the rest of Russia," and could confirm that what the former Fox News host saw in Moscow could be observed in other Russian cities as well."In Novosibirsk, I saw a people who live their lives just like everybody else – [with] a public transportation system that's clean, efficient, streets that are clean, efficient. Why? Because throughout Russia, the Russian people care about their cities as much as the residents of Moscow care about theirs. Russia is a nation, not a city. And the Russians love their country," he added."Novosibirsk is not unique," Ritter emphasized, saying similar things can be seen in Ekaterinburg, Russia's fourth-largest city, and in Irkutsk – another city in Siberia which he traveled to.
Fox News host-turned independent journalist Tucker Carlson said he felt “radicalized” and “legitimately angry” at America’s leaders after visiting a supermarket in the Russian capital. Former US Marine and UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik why Tucker could have experienced something similar in nearly any major Russian city.
The knives are out for Tucker Carlson in the Washington establishment
and the legacy media as he continues to debunk myths and stereotypes about Russia with a series of videos about life in the capital in the midst of the West’s sanctions ‘total war’.
In the latest of a series of clips posted to his internet channel about his experiences from his eight-day stay in Russia, Carlson praised Moscow’s grocery prices. “I went from amused to legitimately angry,” Carlson said after purchasing a week’s worth of groceries for the equivalent of about $105 US.
“Coming to a Russian grocery store, the ‘heart of evil’, and seeing what things cost and how people live, it will radicalize you against our leaders. That’s how I feel, anyway – radicalized,” Carlson said after dragging US leaders through the mud for “wrecking people’s lives” through “filth and crime and inflation.”
The independent conservative journalist’s comments sparked
immediate outrage from detractors, with neocon Republican lawmaker Thom Tillis echoing Hillary Clinton, blasting Carlson as a “useful idiot” and mocking him for suggesting Russia “is so much better than the US with all those cheap groceries and lavish subway stations.”
Another neocon group, ‘Republicans Against Trump’, blasted Carlson as a “Kremlin propagandist” and accused him of running a program called “Russia is awesome, the US is crap.”
The hate was echoed by establishment media, with the USA Today publishing a column suggesting Tucker should do “everything he can to get his followers to move to Russia.” MSNBC host Chris Hayes immediately jumped in to suggest that the discrepancy in grocery prices is the result of America being a “rich country” and that “if you are an american [sic] and go to a country that is poorer, things will be cheaper there.” Others suggested Tucker’s experiences
were unique to Moscow, and that he would see something different if he went to “real Russia” outside the “Potemkin village” Russian capital.
“It's like a modern day equivalent of John Reed's classic ‘10 Days That Shook the World’ – ‘8 Days That Radicalized Tucker Carlson’,” former UN weapons inspector Scott Ritter told Sputnik of Carlson’s eye-opening experiences during his visit to Russia.
“We all saw the interview with Vladimir Putin, over 1 billion of us, and we've seen Tucker Carlson's video clips of his experience in Moscow, the Moscow Metro, shopping in a Moscow market, a visit to the Russian McDonald's [equivalent]. Everything that Tucker Carlson said is true, 100%. The Metro is an amazing place, clean, it's a work of art. There is no food shortage in Moscow. Yes, Russian fast food is not only as tasty as its American equivalent, but because of the GMO laws, yes, Tucker, you should have asked that question, healthier,” Ritter said.
Pointing to those dishing out of hate Carlson’s way and claiming his experiences were somehow “fake,” Ritter, who has traveled to Russia extensively over the past year, Ritter assured that he has “been to the rest of Russia,” and could confirm that what the former Fox News host saw in Moscow could be observed in other Russian cities as well.
“In May, when I made my first visit to Russia since the collapse of the Soviet Union, the first city I landed in wasn't Moscow. It was Novosibirsk. Now is Novosibirsk is brilliantly lit up as Moscow? No, it's not a city of 13 million. It's not the capital of the Russian Federation. It's not the center of commerce for Russia. But Novosibirsk is the third largest city in Russia and the largest developing economy. You know, when you go to a supermarket in Novosibirsk, it's every bit as well stocked as those you will find in Moscow. Why? Because Russia is a modern state. Russia is a state that has the ability to transport food products throughout the great expanse of the nation. Russia is not Moscow. Russia is a nation of over 150 million people who live with the same level of modernity as the rest of the world,” Ritter said.
“In Novosibirsk, I saw a people who live their lives just like everybody else – [with] a public transportation system that's clean, efficient, streets that are clean, efficient. Why? Because throughout Russia, the Russian people care about their cities as much as the residents of Moscow care about theirs. Russia is a nation, not a city. And the Russians love their country,” he added.
“Novosibirsk is not unique,” Ritter emphasized, saying similar things can be seen in Ekaterinburg, Russia’s fourth-largest city, and in Irkutsk – another city in Siberia which he traveled to.
“If you want to get radicalized, don't just limit your visit to Moscow. See Russia, all of Russia. And what you find out is that what Tucker Carlson experienced in Moscow is an experience that can be replicated again and again and again over a multitude of time zones through a tremendous diversity of cultures. If you want to get radicalized, visit Russia, the real Russia,” Ritter summed up.