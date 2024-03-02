https://sputnikglobe.com/20240302/russia-intercepts-five-ukrainian-storm-shadow-missiles-1117089655.html

Russia Intercepts Five Ukrainian Storm Shadow Missiles

Air defenses shot down five Storm Shadow cruise missiles fired by the Ukrainian Armed Forces in one day, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported on Saturday.

“During the day, air defense systems shot down five Storm Shadow cruise missiles, as well as seven missiles [launched] from the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system,” the ministry said.According to the report, Russian air defenses also downed 107 Ukrainian drones in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as the Kharkov, Kherson and Zaporozhye regions. Furthermore, Russian troops attacked personnel and equipment of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in 112 regions.Russian forces repelled eight attacks by Ukraine over the past 24 hours near Avdeyevka, the Russian Defense Ministry added."The enemy lost up to 160 soldiers, five armored combat vehicles, including a US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicle and a Msta-B howitzer [in the Avdeyevka direction]," the ministry said, adding that eight Ukrainian counterattacks were repulsed near the villages of Stepovoye, Pivdennoye and Orlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.In the Donetsk region, the Russian Army eliminated more than 390 Ukrainian troops, two tanks and two armored combat vehicles, along with nine other vehicles, the ministry said. In the course of counter-battery fire, a UK-made AS-90 self-propelled artillery unit, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery unit, three Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, three D-20 howitzers, a US-made M119 howitzer, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar station, and an electronic warfare station were hit, the ministry added. A field ammunition depot was also targeted, the ministry said.Meanwhile, in the South Donetsk region, Russian forces hit three Ukrainian brigades, destroying up to 270 soldiers and two tanks, the ministry said. Ukraine also lost two infantry fighting vehicles, three armored combat vehicles and seven other vehicles, as well as a US-made Paladin self-propelled artillery unit and a Msta-B howitzer, the ministry said.

