EU Allowing 'Huge Strategic Error' by Portraying Russia as 'Enemy'
EU Allowing 'Huge Strategic Error' by Portraying Russia as 'Enemy'
Sputnik International
The European Union is making a big mistake by depicting Russia as an enemy and advancing its Russophobic actions, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday
“I will merely state that the European Union is allowing for a huge strategic error to be made by striving to portray Russia for the advancement of its petty shrill Russophobes as an enemy, and this despite the fact that Russia has never undertaken any aggressive actions against the EU…,” Polyanskiy said in the Security Council meeting on the European Union. He also added that Russia has not implemented any anti-European plans, but Brussels is now trying to turn against Russia and this will end badly for Europe. The EU High Representative Josep Borrell was also present at the meeting, listening to what Russia had to say.
EU Allowing 'Huge Strategic Error' by Portraying Russia as 'Enemy'

16:16 GMT 12.03.2024
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The European Union is making a big mistake by depicting Russia as an enemy and advancing its Russophobic actions, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.
I will merely state that the European Union is allowing for a huge strategic error to be made by striving to portray Russia for the advancement of its petty shrill Russophobes as an enemy, and this despite the fact that Russia has never undertaken any aggressive actions against the EU…,” Polyanskiy said in the Security Council meeting on the European Union.
He also added that Russia has not implemented any anti-European plans, but Brussels is now trying to turn against Russia and this will end badly for Europe.
Russian and NATO flags - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.02.2024
Analysis
European NATO Members Know 'Russia Threat' Rhetoric is a Lie - Expert
12 February, 18:38 GMT
The EU High Representative Josep Borrell was also present at the meeting, listening to what Russia had to say.

The UN-EU representation file is a regular meeting on the Security Council agenda and aims to consolidate cooperation between the two organizations.

