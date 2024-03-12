https://sputnikglobe.com/20240312/eu-allowing-huge-strategic-error-by-portraying-russia-as-enemy-1117286185.html
EU Allowing 'Huge Strategic Error' by Portraying Russia as 'Enemy'
The European Union is making a big mistake by depicting Russia as an enemy and advancing its Russophobic actions, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday
“I will merely state that the European Union is allowing for a huge strategic error to be made by striving to portray Russia for the advancement of its petty shrill Russophobes as an enemy, and this despite the fact that Russia has never undertaken any aggressive actions against the EU…,” Polyanskiy said in the Security Council meeting on the European Union. He also added that Russia has not implemented any anti-European plans, but Brussels is now trying to turn against Russia and this will end badly for Europe. The EU High Representative Josep Borrell was also present at the meeting, listening to what Russia had to say.
EU Allowing 'Huge Strategic Error' by Portraying Russia as 'Enemy'
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The European Union is making a big mistake by depicting Russia as an enemy and advancing its Russophobic actions, the First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN Dmitry Polyanskiy said on Tuesday.
“I will merely state that the European Union is allowing for a huge strategic error to be made by striving to portray Russia for the advancement of its petty shrill Russophobes as an enemy, and this despite the fact that Russia has never undertaken any aggressive actions against the EU…
,” Polyanskiy said
in the Security Council meeting on the European Union.
He also added that Russia has not implemented any anti-European plans, but Brussels is now trying to turn against Russia
and this will end badly for Europe.
The EU High Representative Josep Borrell
was also present at the meeting, listening to what Russia had to say.
The UN-EU representation file is a regular meeting on the Security Council agenda and aims to consolidate cooperation between the two organizations.