Lavrov Plans to Visit Donbass, Meet With Ministry Employees in Lugansk, Donetsk

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has said that he plans to visit Donbass and meet with the employees of the ministry’s representative offices in Lugagsk and Donetsk.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116329155_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ace2b019515089779513e90e522f3642.jpg

"I’m planning to go there. There are representative offices of the Russian Foreign Ministry in Lugansk and Donetsk. They will open in the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions later. I want to go there and talk with the employees of our representative offices," Lavrov said at the Evening With Vladimir Solovyov show on the Rossiya 1 broadcaster.Lavrov on Possible Direct Russia-NATO Clash: Unaware of Their PlansRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that he is unaware of Western plans when commenting on a possibility of a direct confrontation between Russia and NATO.West Aims to Give Zelensky Formula Final Form at Switzerland MeetingThe minister also added that the West seeks to hold a meeting on Ukraine in Switzerland without Russia’s presence and give Zelensky’s so-called peace formula a final form."Their idea is to hold another meeting in Switzerland, not to invite us, and to complete the editing of Zelensky’s entire ‘formula’ at this meeting, to give it a final, irrevocable and unchangeable form. Then [they want to] call us and hand it to us, as Zelensky has said. They said that they will hand it over, but it will not be up for negotiations," Lavrov emphasized.Russia to Take Into Account Lack of EU’s Interest in Meeting With LeadershipMoscow will take into account that there is a lack of interest among ambassadors of the European Union member states in negotiations with the Russian leadership.

