https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/slovakias-pm-fico-in-eus-crosshairs-as-new-headache-1117453408.html

Slovakia's PM Fico in EU's Crosshairs as New 'Headache'

Slovakia's PM Fico in EU's Crosshairs as New 'Headache'

Sputnik International

Slovakia might risk losing access to EU funds, European Parliament Vice President Martin Hojsík (PS) was quoted as saying.

2024-03-20T15:14+0000

2024-03-20T15:14+0000

2024-03-20T16:47+0000

world

slovakia

european union (eu)

ukraine crisis

roberto fico

viktor orban

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/14/1117452047_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_429c734a82a99db7556ff0b5669c013f.jpg

Ukraine’s patrons in Brussels have Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico in their crosshairs for a host of reasons. Brussels has accused him of taking a page out of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán’s book, reported POLITICO.Just as Hungary was repeatedly the victim of 'rule-of-law' disciplinary proceedings brought by Brussels, there are now calls to treat Slovakia “seriously.”Bratislava might risk losing access to European Union (EU) funds, European Parliament Vice President Martin Hojsík (PS) was cited as saying.But Slovakia’s ruling coalition is the new thorn in Brussels' side. Officials have suggested resorting to EU fund-freezing, this time with respect to Bratislava. The reported pretext is the shutting-down of the Slovak Special Prosecutor’s Office as part of criminal justice reforms Fico said on Wednesday that officials at the office had abused their authority.According to the publication, Slovak MEP and vice-president of the European Parliament Martin Hojsík urged swift measures from the EU if Fico’s government continues on an “illiberal path.” The rhetoric around Fico echoes Brussels' narrative against Orban.Like Orban, Fico, who returned to government for the fourth time in 2023, opposes sending more arms to Kiev along with Ukrainian membership of NATO. He has called for rebuilding relations with Russia.Last December Orban vetoed an increase in the EU budget for 2024-2027, including 50 billion euros ($55 billion) in macro-financial aid to Kiev.While Orban did not veto EU accession talks with Ukraine at the time, he warned that Budapest would have "75 more opportunities" to block this process. The Slovak PM has adopted a similarly adamant position on Ukraine. Fico's Smer party-led government, elected in September 2023, reversed the country's stance on the Ukraine crisis in favor of halting military aid to Kiev.Fico, dubbed the "Slovak Orban," stressed that aiding the Kiev regime only prolongs a conflict that Ukraine has no chance of winning.He has repeatedly warned that Western countries could opt for the "worst solution" in the Ukraine crisis, and reiterated his stance of keeping Slovak troops out of the conflict. Fico was highly critical of recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron suggesting sending European NATO troops to Ukraine. The proposal was rejected by leaders across the continent, including German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240308/hungary-receives-82mln-in-unlocked-eu-funding---finance-minister-1117213695.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240320/split-over-ukraine-aid-prompts-unprecedented-czech-slovak-rupture-1117444378.html

slovakia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

robert fico on ukraine aid, eu funds, hungary's frozen eu funds, hungary seks to strengthen ties with russia, slovakia's ties with russia, slovakia's rift with czechia over ukraine aid, hungarian prime minister viktor orban, nato's proxy war against russia in ukraine, does slovakia support ukraine, does slovakia have good relations with russia