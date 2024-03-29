https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russia-hopes-to-finalize-deal-on-combating-ict-use-for-criminal-purposes-1117603180.html

Russia Hopes to Finalize Deal on Combating ICT Use for Criminal Purposes

The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed RIA Novosti that Moscow is optimistic that a final version of the comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for criminal purposes will be agreed upon during the final stage of negotiations in New York in May-June of this year.

Speaking about the relevance of the Convention, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that "the absence of specialized universal agreements in the field of international information security (IIS) has led to a huge surge in cybercrime." "Millions of people suffer serious economic damage, states face attacks on critical information infrastructure (CII), filled with serious man-made disasters," the ministry added.On March 27, a global hybrid briefing on this groundbreaking topic took place at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. The event was attended by delegates from over 50 countries, including more than 100 diplomats and experts from around the world. The key agenda of the meeting was to discuss the final stages of negotiations at the UN regarding the development of a universal convention aimed at combating cybercrime.During the discussions, the Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted that one of the primary objectives of the draft document is to tackle the digital divide and technological inequality on a global scale."Throughout the negotiation process, Russia has been insisting on including in the convention a long list of criminal offenses, including cyber-attacks against CII, arms and drug trafficking, and incitement of minors to commit suicide," the ministry noted. "But the main thing that we insist on is the need to address in the document crimes related to the use of ICT for terrorist and extremist purposes," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said adding: "ICT in the hands of criminals has become practically the main means of carrying out attacks against citizens and states. This is a strong argument in favor of our approaches during the negotiations at the UN."Moscow believes that "the new international treaty, if agreed upon, will undermine the digital hegemony of the West, which is maintained, among other things, by the Budapest Convention of 2001 (allowing Western intelligence agencies unrestricted access to electronic databases of sovereign states)." "It will serve as a basis for creating an international legal framework to build a worldwide and fair IIS system," the Ministry explained.In contrast to Russia, Washington is actively working towards maximizing the harmonization of the UN and Budapest Conventions."This means that instead of a universal document, the Americans and their allies want a narrow agreement that is limited in scope and content, and that would not impose any obligations (including on technology transfer to the developing world) on the collective West and its IT companies," Russia's diplomatic agency noted.In conclusion, the Ministry stated that "in New York in May-June, the final stage of negotiations will take place, at the end of which the final text of the agreement should be agreed upon." "Despite the West's position, Russia, together with like-minded partners, hopes for the adoption of the first-ever document regulating international law enforcement cooperation in combating ICT crime," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

