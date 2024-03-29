https://sputnikglobe.com/20240329/russia-hopes-to-finalize-deal-on-combating-ict-use-for-criminal-purposes-1117603180.html
Russia Hopes to Finalize Deal on Combating ICT Use for Criminal Purposes
Russia Hopes to Finalize Deal on Combating ICT Use for Criminal Purposes
Sputnik International
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed RIA Novosti that Moscow is optimistic that a final version of the comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for criminal purposes will be agreed upon during the final stage of negotiations in New York in May-June of this year.
2024-03-29T05:52+0000
2024-03-29T05:52+0000
2024-03-29T05:52+0000
russia
russia
moscow
new york
russian foreign ministry
the united nations (un)
foreign ministry
artificial intelligence (ai)
it
it-infrastructure
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_0:152:3039:1861_1920x0_80_0_0_69f76c8107a5a2afafc7bbad330f5dcc.jpg
Speaking about the relevance of the Convention, the Russian Foreign Ministry said that "the absence of specialized universal agreements in the field of international information security (IIS) has led to a huge surge in cybercrime." "Millions of people suffer serious economic damage, states face attacks on critical information infrastructure (CII), filled with serious man-made disasters," the ministry added.On March 27, a global hybrid briefing on this groundbreaking topic took place at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow. The event was attended by delegates from over 50 countries, including more than 100 diplomats and experts from around the world. The key agenda of the meeting was to discuss the final stages of negotiations at the UN regarding the development of a universal convention aimed at combating cybercrime.During the discussions, the Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted that one of the primary objectives of the draft document is to tackle the digital divide and technological inequality on a global scale."Throughout the negotiation process, Russia has been insisting on including in the convention a long list of criminal offenses, including cyber-attacks against CII, arms and drug trafficking, and incitement of minors to commit suicide," the ministry noted. "But the main thing that we insist on is the need to address in the document crimes related to the use of ICT for terrorist and extremist purposes," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said adding: "ICT in the hands of criminals has become practically the main means of carrying out attacks against citizens and states. This is a strong argument in favor of our approaches during the negotiations at the UN."Moscow believes that "the new international treaty, if agreed upon, will undermine the digital hegemony of the West, which is maintained, among other things, by the Budapest Convention of 2001 (allowing Western intelligence agencies unrestricted access to electronic databases of sovereign states)." "It will serve as a basis for creating an international legal framework to build a worldwide and fair IIS system," the Ministry explained.In contrast to Russia, Washington is actively working towards maximizing the harmonization of the UN and Budapest Conventions."This means that instead of a universal document, the Americans and their allies want a narrow agreement that is limited in scope and content, and that would not impose any obligations (including on technology transfer to the developing world) on the collective West and its IT companies," Russia's diplomatic agency noted.In conclusion, the Ministry stated that "in New York in May-June, the final stage of negotiations will take place, at the end of which the final text of the agreement should be agreed upon." "Despite the West's position, Russia, together with like-minded partners, hopes for the adoption of the first-ever document regulating international law enforcement cooperation in combating ICT crime," the Russian Foreign Ministry said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240105/ukraine-de-facto-became-natos-testing-ground-for-digital-warfare-against-russia--moscow-1115984386.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231117/mass-surveillance-in-hyperdrive-us-company-suspected-of-enabling-government-abuses---report-1115013265.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231006/eu-allowing-spying-on-journalists-part-of-normalized-digital-surveillance-1113987729.html
russia
moscow
new york
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/03/1c/1117618882_233:0:2964:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_bed4155d547bdd9fc5b4f9efb04727ec.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia in the un, russia's role in the un, russian influence in the un, new un conventions, information and communication technologies abuse, misuse of information and communication technologies, what are information and communication technologies, criminal use of ict
russia in the un, russia's role in the un, russian influence in the un, new un conventions, information and communication technologies abuse, misuse of information and communication technologies, what are information and communication technologies, criminal use of ict
Russia Hopes to Finalize Deal on Combating ICT Use for Criminal Purposes
The Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs told Sputnik that Moscow is optimistic that a final version of the comprehensive international convention on countering the use of information and communication technologies (ICT) for criminal purposes will be agreed upon during the final stage of negotiations in New York in May-June of this year.
Speaking about the relevance of the Convention, the Russian Foreign Ministry
said that "the absence of specialized universal agreements in the field of international information security (IIS) has led to a huge surge in cybercrime."
"Millions of people suffer serious economic damage, states face attacks on critical information infrastructure (CII), filled with serious man-made disasters," the ministry added.
In 2019, Russia took the lead in establishing the UN Special Committee tasked with developing the first-ever Comprehensive International Convention on Countering the Use of Information and Communication Technologies for Criminal Purposes. This initiative garnered support from 79 member states of the UN.
On March 27
, a global hybrid briefing on this groundbreaking topic took place at the Foreign Ministry in Moscow
. The event was attended by delegates from over 50 countries
, including more than 100 diplomats and experts
from around the world. The key agenda of the meeting was to discuss the final stages of negotiations at the UN regarding the development of a universal convention aimed at combating cybercrime
.
During the discussions, the Russian Foreign Ministry highlighted
that one of the primary objectives of the draft document is to tackle the digital divide and technological inequality on a global scale.
"The goal is to unify the potential of both the developed and developing world to create an effective global system to counter transnational ICT crime. [And] to address evolving challenges, including those arising from the latest 'know-how,' including quantum technologies and artificial intelligence," the Foreign Ministry said.
"Throughout the negotiation process, Russia has been insisting on including in the convention a long list of criminal offenses, including cyber-attacks against CII, arms and drug trafficking, and incitement of minors to commit suicide,"
the ministry noted.
17 November 2023, 02:52 GMT
"But the main thing that we insist on is the need to address in the document crimes related to the use of ICT for terrorist and extremist purposes,"
the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said adding: "ICT in the hands of criminals has become practically the main means of carrying out attacks against citizens and states. This is a strong argument in favor of our approaches during the negotiations at the UN."
Moscow believes that "the new international treaty, if agreed upon, will undermine the digital hegemony of the West, which is maintained, among other things, by the Budapest Convention of 2001 (allowing Western intelligence agencies unrestricted access to electronic databases of sovereign states)."
"It will serve as a basis for creating an international legal framework to build a worldwide and fair IIS system,"
the Ministry explained.
In contrast to Russia, Washington is actively working towards maximizing the harmonization of the UN and Budapest Conventions.
6 October 2023, 21:45 GMT
"This means that instead of a universal document, the Americans and their allies want a narrow agreement that is limited in scope and content, and that would not impose any obligations (including on technology transfer to the developing world) on the collective West and its IT companies,"
Russia's diplomatic agency noted.
In conclusion, the Ministry stated that "in New York in May-June, the final stage of negotiations will take place, at the end of which the final text of the agreement should be agreed upon."
"Despite the West's position, Russia, together with like-minded partners, hopes for the adoption of the first-ever document regulating international law enforcement cooperation in combating ICT crime,"
the Russian Foreign Ministry said.