New Phase of Wishful Thinking: Biden Claims Arab States Are Ready to Recognize Israel

Significant progress on defusing the Hamas-Israel conflict "remains elusive," Imad Salamey, an associate professor of political science and international affairs at the Lebanese American University, told Sputnik.

Speaking at a recent campaign event in New York, US President Joe Biden announced the willingness of Arab nations to recognize the Jewish state, but remained mum on the status of a Palestinian state.As for Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom has repeatedly made it clear that it would not agree to establish relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.The US president's statement came as the Biden administration "quietly" approved the transfer of billions of dollars in bombs and fighter jets to Israel, amid Tel Aviv's plans to launch a military offensive in southern Gaza that could threaten the lives of hundreds of thousands of Palestinian civilians.He pointed to the 2002 Arab Summit in Beirut, which "highlighted the collective willingness of Arab states, including Saudi Arabia, to recognize Israel, contingent upon Israel's recognition of a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital."Salamey also underscored that while publicly calling for peace, the US "continues to affirm its strategic alliance with Israel, as demonstrated by the new supply of bombs and fighter jets."In 2002, regional states clinched the Arab Peace Initiative, which stipulates recognizing Israel in return for the creation of a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, with East Jerusalem as its capital. Israel rejected the proposal.18 years later, in 2020, Israel signed the Abraham Accords with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain, normalizing ties. Morocco and Sudan later signed on to the accords.While Washington voiced hope that Saudi Arabia would be the next signatory to the document, Riyadh has repeatedly made it clear that it would not agree to establish relations with Israel without the creation of a Palestinian state.

