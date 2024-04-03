https://sputnikglobe.com/20240403/two-russian-tu-95-strategic-bombers-fly-over-barents-norwegian-seas---mod-1117720218.html

Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - MoD

Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - MoD

Sputnik International

Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have carried out a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on Wednesday.

2024-04-03T14:34+0000

2024-04-03T14:34+0000

2024-04-03T14:34+0000

military

russia

russian ministry of defense

tu-95ms

sergei kobylash

strategic cruise missile carrier

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/02/0f/1107457705_16:0:1196:664_1920x0_80_0_0_fa59fd88c0e6464651d16d776594071e.png

"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian aerospace force's long-range aviation conducted a planned flight in the airspace of neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas. The flight lasted for over 5 hours," the ministry said. The ministry added that the Tu-95MS strategic bombers had been escorted by Russian Su-35s fighter jets, and also by fighters jets of other countries "in several segments of the route." The mission was carried out in strict compliance with international airspace regulations, commander of Russian long-range aviation Sergei Kobylash said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240110/revamped-rearmed-reloaded-arms-that-will-expand-russias-edge-over-nato-in-2024-1116104324.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian tu-95ms, russian strategic bombers, russian missile carriers, russian aviation