Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95 Strategic Bombers Fly Over Barents, Norwegian Seas - MoD
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have carried out a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on Wednesday.
"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian aerospace force's long-range aviation conducted a planned flight in the airspace of neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas. The flight lasted for over 5 hours," the ministry said. The ministry added that the Tu-95MS strategic bombers had been escorted by Russian Su-35s fighter jets, and also by fighters jets of other countries "in several segments of the route." The mission was carried out in strict compliance with international airspace regulations, commander of Russian long-range aviation Sergei Kobylash said.
14:34 GMT 03.04.2024
Two Russian Tu-95MS strategic bombers have carried out a planned flight over the neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reported on Wednesday.
"Two Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian aerospace force's long-range aviation conducted a planned flight in the airspace of neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas. The flight lasted for over 5 hours," the ministry said.
The ministry added that the Tu-95MS strategic bombers had been escorted by Russian Su-35s fighter jets, and also by fighters jets of other countries "in several segments of the route."

The Tu-95MS strategic bombers are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and a component of the Russian nuclear triad. They usually carry weapons like Kh-55 long-range cruise missiles.

The mission was carried out in strict compliance with international airspace regulations, commander of Russian long-range aviation Sergei Kobylash said.
