https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/seizing-russian-assets-cannot-undermine-global-monetary-system---imf-1117743757.html

Seizing Russian Assets Cannot Undermine Global Monetary System - IMF

Seizing Russian Assets Cannot Undermine Global Monetary System - IMF

Sputnik International

Western plans to confiscate Russia’s sovereign assets should have sufficient legal grounds and should not cause the destruction of the global monetary system, International Monetary Fund (IMF) spokesperson Julie Kozack said on Thursday.

2024-04-04T18:47+0000

2024-04-04T18:47+0000

2024-04-04T18:47+0000

world

imf

ukraine

russia

international monetary fund

ukraine crisis

european union (eu)

russian foreign ministry

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/01/0e/1106315999_0:160:3073:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_4250777915e9cf4b63943ba2500f3cf5.jpg

Kozack emphasized that any decisions on potential confiscation of Russian assets should be taken by the authorities of relevant countries and jurisdictions concerned.Moscow has maintained that such an attempt goes against international law. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the freezing of Russian assets as theft.Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said last week that the EU plan to seize Russian central bank assets was an "escalation of economic aggression" and a trade war, and warned that Russia would respond in a correspondingly harsh manner.She said that any attempt to confiscate Russian assets would be a gross violation of the West’s own law, international rules and bilateral obligations.Last year, Russian President Vladimir Putin dubbed the West’s asset seizure as “unseemly business,” and stressed that “stealing other people’s assets has never brought anyone good”.IMF Does Not Plan to Consider Restructuring Ukraine's DebtShe also noted that the IMF has no plans to consider the possibility of restructuring Ukraine's debt to the organization.Kozack pointed out that the IMF regularly analyzes Ukraine’s debt structure under its financing program."Ukraine's debt was deemed to be sustainable on a forward-looking basis," she said.Ukraine's Economic Outlook Remains Extremely UncertainDue to the ongoing conflict and delays in external financing, the economic outlook for Ukraine remains unclear.“Risks related to the ongoing war and delays in external financing remain exceptionally high. Timely and predictable financing is critical to sustaining hard-earned economic gains,” Kozack said.IMF to Discuss Ukraine Budget Support During Spring MeetingsThe IMF will hold a ministerial-level discussion on budget support for Ukraine during its upcoming spring meetings in Washington.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/west-could-face-300bln-boomerang-in-gamble-to-seize-russian-assets-sputnik-estimates-1116380567.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240313/theft-of-frozen-russian-assets-may-lead-to-financial-crisis-in-the-west-1117312032.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/lavrov-calls-zelenskys-idea-of-talks-starting-without-kiev-getting-1991-borders-absurd-1117734102.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

what are russian frozen assets, how can you take russian frozen assets, what’s the deal with russian assets, is seizing russian assets legal, are there implications for taking russian assets, russian assets transferred to ukraine, russian assets transferred to kiev