EU Declines Comment on Reports About 'Territories for Security' Option for Ukraine

The European Commission on Friday declined to comment on media reports about negotiations allegedly being held within NATO on Ukraine's possible territorial concessions in exchange for accelerated NATO accession, but pledged to stand with Kiev whatever its decision may be.

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116555471_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_76438aa5e9afd1d26a3a98c1174b2b87.jpg

Earlier in the day, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that NATO members were unofficially discussing the possibility of Kiev making territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for its accelerated accession to the alliance. The "territories in exchange for security" option includes Kiev's relinquishing Russia's new regions for a guarantee of Ukraine's immediate entry into NATO, La Repubblica reported, adding that although it has not been discussed at the latest NATO summit in Brussels, it has certainly been circulating in all informal conversations among member states, even in the last few days. The option is reportedly viewed by many Western experts as a legitimate way to end the Ukraine conflict, although it is not being discussed at the political level. Another argument for this option is the potential return to power of former US President Donald Trump, which has been raising concerns among European leaders and high-ranking US officials alike, the report said. Trump vowed to end the Ukraine conflict quickly if he was elected as US president, which makes EU politicians wonder what his plans may be, La Repubblica reported. Furthermore, his reelection may mean more weapons supplies to Kiev, as the "territories in exchange for security" scenario also includes Ukraine reclaiming at least some territories in a military way until the beginning of 2025, according to the report.

