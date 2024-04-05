EU Declines Comment on Reports About 'Territories for Security' Option for Ukraine
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission on Friday declined to comment on media reports about negotiations allegedly being held within NATO on Ukraine's possible territorial concessions in exchange for accelerated NATO accession, but pledged to stand with Kiev whatever its decision may be.
Earlier in the day, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that NATO members were unofficially discussing the possibility of Kiev making territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for its accelerated accession to the alliance.
"One way or another, this conflict will be solved, but our position is: it will be solved on Ukrainian terms. Ukraine is the victim of the illegal aggression, so Ukraine will decide when is the time to start discussing concessions, conditions or anything else. This is fully in hands of Ukraine, and the European Union stands on the side of Ukraine," EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told a briefing when asked to comment on the report.
The "territories in exchange for security" option includes Kiev's relinquishing Russia's new regions for a guarantee of Ukraine's immediate entry into NATO, La Repubblica reported, adding that although it has not been discussed at the latest NATO summit in Brussels, it has certainly been circulating in all informal conversations among member states, even in the last few days.
Officials at the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) won’t extend Ukraine a formal invitation to join the alliance at the Washington Summit on July 9-11, The New York Times reported, citing senior Western diplomats.
The option is reportedly viewed by many Western experts as a legitimate way to end the Ukraine conflict, although it is not being discussed at the political level. Another argument for this option is the potential return to power of former US President Donald Trump, which has been raising concerns among European leaders and high-ranking US officials alike, the report said.
Trump vowed to end the Ukraine conflict quickly if he was elected as US president, which makes EU politicians wonder what his plans may be, La Repubblica reported. Furthermore, his reelection may mean more weapons supplies to Kiev, as the "territories in exchange for security" scenario also includes Ukraine reclaiming at least some territories in a military way until the beginning of 2025, according to the report.
Moscow has objected to NATO's continued expansion and military buildup near Russian borders for years. Ukraine's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.