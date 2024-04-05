International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/eu-declines-comment-on-reports-about-territories-for-security-option-for-ukraine-1117761888.html
EU Declines Comment on Reports About 'Territories for Security' Option for Ukraine
EU Declines Comment on Reports About 'Territories for Security' Option for Ukraine
Sputnik International
The European Commission on Friday declined to comment on media reports about negotiations allegedly being held within NATO on Ukraine's possible territorial concessions in exchange for accelerated NATO accession, but pledged to stand with Kiev whatever its decision may be.
2024-04-05T14:36+0000
2024-04-05T14:36+0000
world
peter stano
donald trump
ukraine
kiev
russia
nato
european union (eu)
ukraine crisis
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116555471_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_76438aa5e9afd1d26a3a98c1174b2b87.jpg
Earlier in the day, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that NATO members were unofficially discussing the possibility of Kiev making territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for its accelerated accession to the alliance. The "territories in exchange for security" option includes Kiev's relinquishing Russia's new regions for a guarantee of Ukraine's immediate entry into NATO, La Repubblica reported, adding that although it has not been discussed at the latest NATO summit in Brussels, it has certainly been circulating in all informal conversations among member states, even in the last few days. The option is reportedly viewed by many Western experts as a legitimate way to end the Ukraine conflict, although it is not being discussed at the political level. Another argument for this option is the potential return to power of former US President Donald Trump, which has been raising concerns among European leaders and high-ranking US officials alike, the report said. Trump vowed to end the Ukraine conflict quickly if he was elected as US president, which makes EU politicians wonder what his plans may be, La Repubblica reported. Furthermore, his reelection may mean more weapons supplies to Kiev, as the "territories in exchange for security" scenario also includes Ukraine reclaiming at least some territories in a military way until the beginning of 2025, according to the report.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240404/lavrov-calls-zelenskys-idea-of-talks-starting-without-kiev-getting-1991-borders-absurd-1117734102.html
ukraine
kiev
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/02/1116555471_341:0:3072:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_c666cba7c171d57a99d90642b9b58f46.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine
russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine

EU Declines Comment on Reports About 'Territories for Security' Option for Ukraine

14:36 GMT 05.04.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov / Go to the mediabankCombat training of the Vega special volunteer detachment in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR)
Combat training of the Vega special volunteer detachment in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.04.2024
© Sputnik / Evgeny Biyatov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Commission on Friday declined to comment on media reports about negotiations allegedly being held within NATO on Ukraine's possible territorial concessions in exchange for accelerated NATO accession, but pledged to stand with Kiev whatever its decision may be.
Earlier in the day, Italian newspaper La Repubblica reported, citing people familiar with the matter, that NATO members were unofficially discussing the possibility of Kiev making territorial concessions to Russia in exchange for its accelerated accession to the alliance.
"One way or another, this conflict will be solved, but our position is: it will be solved on Ukrainian terms. Ukraine is the victim of the illegal aggression, so Ukraine will decide when is the time to start discussing concessions, conditions or anything else. This is fully in hands of Ukraine, and the European Union stands on the side of Ukraine," EU foreign policy spokesperson Peter Stano told a briefing when asked to comment on the report.
The "territories in exchange for security" option includes Kiev's relinquishing Russia's new regions for a guarantee of Ukraine's immediate entry into NATO, La Repubblica reported, adding that although it has not been discussed at the latest NATO summit in Brussels, it has certainly been circulating in all informal conversations among member states, even in the last few days.
The option is reportedly viewed by many Western experts as a legitimate way to end the Ukraine conflict, although it is not being discussed at the political level. Another argument for this option is the potential return to power of former US President Donald Trump, which has been raising concerns among European leaders and high-ranking US officials alike, the report said.
Trump vowed to end the Ukraine conflict quickly if he was elected as US president, which makes EU politicians wonder what his plans may be, La Repubblica reported. Furthermore, his reelection may mean more weapons supplies to Kiev, as the "territories in exchange for security" scenario also includes Ukraine reclaiming at least some territories in a military way until the beginning of 2025, according to the report.
A Russian serviceman patrols the area near the frontline town of Artemovsk, also known as Bakhmut, in the course of Russia's military operation in Ukraine, Donetsk People's Republic, Russia. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.04.2024
World
Lavrov Calls Zelensky's Idea of Talks Starting Without Kiev Getting 1991 Borders Absurd
Yesterday, 12:13 GMT

Moscow has objected to NATO's continued expansion and military buildup near Russian borders for years. Ukraine's plans to join the bloc were among the reasons why Russia launched its special military operation in February 2022, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала