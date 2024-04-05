https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/ukrainian-drones-attack-cargo-port-area-of-znpp---stations-press-office-1117760079.html
Ukrainian Drones Attack Cargo Port Area of ZNPP - Station’s Press Office
Ukrainian combat drones attacked the cargo port area and a nitrogen-oxygen station of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Friday, the station’s press office said, adding that the incident did not result in any significant damage.
"Ukrainian combat drone attacks have been recorded in the Zaporozhye NPP area recently. In particular, areas of the cargo port and the second nitrogen-oxygen station of Zaporozhye NPP were hit today," the office said in a statement, adding that the ZNPP’s critical infrastructure was not damaged. The station’s press office called all attacks on the ZNPP and its facilities unacceptable.Russia's Foreign Ministry Warns Ukraine Against Attempts to Destabilize Situation at ZNPPRussia warns Ukraine and its Western supervisors against any attempts to attack the ZNPP or destabilize situation there, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ukrainian combat drones attacked the cargo port area and a nitrogen-oxygen station of the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on Friday, the station’s press office said, adding that the incident did not result in any significant damage.
"Ukrainian combat drone attacks have been recorded in the Zaporozhye NPP area recently. In particular, areas of the cargo port and the second nitrogen-oxygen station of Zaporozhye NPP were hit today," the office said in a statement, adding that the ZNPP’s critical infrastructure was not damaged.
The station’s press office called all attacks on the ZNPP
and its facilities unacceptable.
Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is located on the left bank of the Dnepr River and is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe. It came under the control of Russian forces in early March 2022 and has since been repeatedly shelled, raising international concerns over a possible nuclear accident. IAEA experts have been working at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant since September 1, 2022, following IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi's first visit to the facility.
Russia's Foreign Ministry Warns Ukraine Against Attempts to Destabilize Situation at ZNPP
Russia warns Ukraine and its Western supervisors against any attempts to attack the ZNPP
or destabilize situation there, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.
"We warn Kiev and its Western supervisors against any attempts to attack or destabilize the situation at the ZNPP. We urge the IAEA [International Atomic Energy Agency] and its management to actively use the help of the experts present at the plant to publicly document all incidents of attacks from the Ukrainian side and to clearly state where the threat to the safe operation of the facility actually comes from," Zakharova said in a statement
Following the drone attack, there was no damage to the plant's critical infrastructure or disruption to its work.