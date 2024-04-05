https://sputnikglobe.com/20240405/ukrainian-drones-attack-cargo-port-area-of-znpp---stations-press-office-1117760079.html

Ukrainian Drones Attack Cargo Port Area of ZNPP - Station’s Press Office

Ukrainian Drones Attack Cargo Port Area of ZNPP - Station's Press Office

Ukrainian combat drones attacked the cargo port area and a nitrogen-oxygen station of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant (ZNPP) on Friday, the station’s press office said, adding that the incident did not result in any significant damage.

"Ukrainian combat drone attacks have been recorded in the Zaporozhye NPP area recently. In particular, areas of the cargo port and the second nitrogen-oxygen station of Zaporozhye NPP were hit today," the office said in a statement, adding that the ZNPP’s critical infrastructure was not damaged. The station’s press office called all attacks on the ZNPP and its facilities unacceptable.Russia's Foreign Ministry Warns Ukraine Against Attempts to Destabilize Situation at ZNPPRussia warns Ukraine and its Western supervisors against any attempts to attack the ZNPP or destabilize situation there, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Friday.

