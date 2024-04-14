International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240414/live-updates-iran-and-israel-to-speak-at-urgent-unsc-meeting-on-sunday---source-1117929563.html
LIVE UPDATES: Iran and Israel to Speak at Urgent UNSC Meeting on Sunday - Source
LIVE UPDATES: Iran and Israel to Speak at Urgent UNSC Meeting on Sunday - Source
Sputnik International
Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday night, with the attack, dubbed 'Operation True Promise', targeting military facilities across the Jewish State
2024-04-14T14:57+0000
2024-04-14T14:57+0000
world
middle east
iran-israel row
iran
israel
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117929025_0:1105:1760:2095_1920x0_80_0_0_0fd0927966516cdda3f4477002ddc1d5.jpg
iran
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/0e/1117929025_0:940:1760:2260_1920x0_80_0_0_9aa4420a0a6d2d4eda58adb3e2732c93.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
iran hit israel, middle east war, israel vs iran, will iran go to war with israel, iranian strike on israel
iran hit israel, middle east war, israel vs iran, will iran go to war with israel, iranian strike on israel
An image-grab from a video taken early on April 14, 2024, shows rocket trails in the sky above the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem. Iran launched its first-ever direct attack on Israeli territory late on April 13 in response to Israel's April 1 attack targeting the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Iran and Israel to Speak at Urgent UNSC Meeting on Sunday - Source

14:57 GMT 14.04.2024
Subscribe
Being updated
Iran fired hundreds of ballistic missiles and drones at Israel on Saturday night, with the attack, dubbed 'Operation True Promise', targeting military facilities across the Jewish State in retaliation for the deadly April 1 Israeli airstrike targeting the Iranian Embassy compound in Damascus, Syria, which killed seven senior IRGC officers.
Iranian and Israeli officials have issued conflicting claims regarding the success of the attack, with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi saying the "Zionist enemy" had been "taught a lesson," and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami saying the operation was even "more successful than expected."
The Israeli military reported that "99 percent" of the projectiles launched by Iran had been shot down, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that "whoever hurts us" will be "hurt" back and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz saying Israel will respond in a manner and time "that's right for us."
Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri said the operation was just a preview of what would happen if Israel dared to retaliate. "Their population and economic centers were not hit, so that the criminal and aggressive Zionist army would realize that their action won't remain unanswered. We are definitely prepared to defend our soil and interests," Bagheri said, warning that Iran could launch an attack "tens of times" as large if Israel continues to escalate.
Saturday's operation reportedly involved some 185 drones, 110 surface-to-surface missiles and 36 cruise missiles, with Israel deploying its layered air and missile defenses, and receiving help from the US, Britain, France and Jordan in repelling the attack.
Follow Sputnik live updates to find out more!
Table of contents
New firstOld first
15:51 GMT 14.04.2024
Infographics: Iran's Operation 'True Promise' Launched on Israel
Operation True Promise: map of Iranian retaliation strikes against Israel - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.04.2024
Multimedia
Infographics: Iran's Operation 'True Promise' Launched on Israel
12:58 GMT
15:16 GMT 14.04.2024
White House Expects Israel to Take Next Step in Standoff With Iran - Kirby

"I think first we need to see what the war cabinet decides in terms of whatever next step they want to pursue — and that’s a sovereign decision, of course, that our Israeli counterparts have to make," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told Fox News.

He said the fact that Israel struck down almost every single one of the several hundred drones and missiles launched at it by Iran was "a terrific testament to the superiority of the Israeli military."
In a separate interview with CBS News, Kirby claimed that Iran's calculation of inflicting significant damage on Israel had failed.
14:59 GMT 14.04.2024
French Troops in Middle East Helped to Monitor, Detect Iranian Drones, Missiles - Reports
The French military forces deployed in the Middle East, in coordination with hosting countries, helped to monitor and detect the Iranian drones and missiles fired against Israel overnight, American media reported on Sunday, citing a French military source.

“French forces in the region have been on high alert since tensions began to rise last week,” the military source added.

France has its troops stationed in Lebanon, Iraq, Kuwait, Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, the report added, citing the French Ministry of Armed Forces.
14:58 GMT 14.04.2024
Iranian Attack on Israel Was ‘Self-Defense’ - Syrian Foreign Ministry

“Iranian strikes on Israeli military targets were in line with the Iranian right to self-defense and Article 51 of the UN Charter,” the ministry said in a statement quoted by state news agency SANA.

World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала