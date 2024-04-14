LIVE UPDATES: Iran and Israel to Speak at Urgent UNSC Meeting on Sunday - Source

Iranian and Israeli officials have issued conflicting claims regarding the success of the attack, with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi saying the "Zionist enemy" had been "taught a lesson," and Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Commander Hossein Salami saying the operation was even "more successful than expected."
The Israeli military reported that "99 percent" of the projectiles launched by Iran had been shot down, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warning that "whoever hurts us" will be "hurt" back and War Cabinet Minister Benny Gantz saying Israel will respond in a manner and time "that's right for us."
Iranian Armed Forces Chief of Staff Mohammad Bagheri said the operation was just a preview of what would happen if Israel dared to retaliate. "Their population and economic centers were not hit, so that the criminal and aggressive Zionist army would realize that their action won't remain unanswered. We are definitely prepared to defend our soil and interests," Bagheri said, warning that Iran could launch an attack "tens of times" as large if Israel continues to escalate.
Saturday's operation reportedly involved some 185 drones, 110 surface-to-surface missiles and 36 cruise missiles, with Israel deploying its layered air and missile defenses, and receiving help from the US, Britain, France and Jordan in repelling the attack.
