LIVE UPDATES: Iran and Israel to Speak at Urgent UNSC Meeting on Sunday - Source

White House Expects Israel to Take Next Step in Standoff With Iran - Kirby

"I think first we need to see what the war cabinet decides in terms of whatever next step they want to pursue — and that’s a sovereign decision, of course, that our Israeli counterparts have to make," National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby told Fox News.

He said the fact that Israel struck down almost every single one of the several hundred drones and missiles launched at it by Iran was "a terrific testament to the superiority of the Israeli military."

In a separate interview with CBS News, Kirby claimed that Iran's calculation of inflicting significant damage on Israel had failed.