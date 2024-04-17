Russia's FSB Detains Courier of Explosives for Ukrainian Defector's Car Bombing in Moscow
11:42 GMT 17.04.2024 (Updated: 11:43 GMT 17.04.2024)
© ФСБ РФ/
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Wednesday it detained a Russian-Moldovan national who had trafficked explosive components to blow up a car of a former Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) officer in Moscow.
This past Friday, the car belonging to former SBU Lt. Col. Vasily Prozorov exploded in Moscow while he was inside the vehicle. Prozorov survived, with minor injures, and blamed the assassination attempt on Ukrainian intelligence.
❗️A Ukrainian agent, following orders of a handler, who was instructed by the head of the SBU, Vasily Malyuk, remotely orchestrated the explosion of a former Ukrainian Security Service (SBU) employee’s car in Moscow, the FSB reported. https://t.co/G5wAHYrg5o— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) April 16, 2024
"Russia's FSB detained a citizen of Russia and Moldova, born in 1994, who delivered components of a radio-controlled explosive device to Russia from abroad as a courier, which he used on April 12, 2024 in Moscow, at the instructions of the Ukrainian Security Service head Vasyl Malyuk, to blow up the car of a Russian national, an ex-employee of the Ukrainian special service," the statement said.
The components of the explosive device were camouflaged into manicure tools and hair care products and were sent via a private transport company to the Moscow Region from Warsaw, the statement also said, adding that the courier delivered the parcel by car to Moscow after receiving the cargo in Lithuania.
Prior to fleeing to Russia, Prozorov worked in the SBU department for the Zaporozhye Region. After the 2014 coup in Ukraine, he moved to Kiev to serve in the so-called Anti-Terrorism Center of the SBU and has been commandeered to the so-called Anti-Terrorist Operation Zone in Donbass several times.