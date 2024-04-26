https://sputnikglobe.com/20240426/us-hiring-cameramen-with-combat-experience-to-work-in-russia-1118124438.html

US Hiring Cameramen With Combat Experience to Work in Russia

US Hiring Cameramen With Combat Experience to Work in Russia

Sputnik International

An unnamed company in the United States is seeking cameramen with military combat experience for work in Russia to cover unspecified "operations," Sputnik learned.

2024-04-26T11:12+0000

2024-04-26T11:12+0000

2024-04-26T11:12+0000

world

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/04/1a/1118124277_0:167:3147:1937_1920x0_80_0_0_531bf0ea4b47673068ec775b8b1b132f.jpg

Candidates will be required to acquire and produce still imagery and video products using digital cameras and accessories including night vision devices, perform maintenance on various media equipment as well as perform ad hoc duties designated by a US media production team. The vacancy is published on a recruiting website. The employer is not disclosed. When responding to the questionnaire, it states that you should submit an application only if you meet all stated qualifications. If an applicant meets the minimum qualifications in the first part of the recruitment process, a candidate will be required to furnish supporting documentation in the second part. Without the requested supported documentation, an application will not be considered. The ad does not specify where exactly future employees will work: in a combat zone or not. It is only specified that workers will cover certain operations in various regions of Russia. They promise to pay $700 per day and cover expenses. Minimum qualifications include experience as a forward-deployed combat cameraman attached to a military unit that can operate motion, still and studio television cameras, has experience with publishing content on websites and social media. Moreover, candidates must be very physically fit and able to carry at least 50lbs while wearing body armor and possess a current passport with at least two blank pages. Preferred qualifications include ability to speak both English and Russian, possess prior experience with media operations in Russia and experience working with private media companies.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240422/us-military-advisers-to-ukraine-could-be-wiped-out-as-any-legitimate-target---analyst-1118058046.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us aids in ukraine, us military personnel in ukraine, us assistance in ukraine, us funds for ukraine