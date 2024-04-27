https://sputnikglobe.com/20240427/french-govt-agents-likely-killed-in-russias-january-strike-on-kharkov---ex-intel-officer-1118143270.html

French Gov't Agents Likely Killed in Russia's January Strike on Kharkov - Ex-Intel Officer

French government agents were likely killed during the Russian armed forces' strike on a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries in the Ukrainian-controlled city of Kharkiv on January 16, former French counter-terrorism intelligence officer Nicolas Cinquini told Sputnik.

On January 16, the Russian armed forces destroyed a temporary deployment point of foreign mercenaries in Kharkov, with about 60 foreign soldiers killed in the strike, Russian defense officials said. Following the developments, the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to Moscow, saying that "several dozen French" had been among the mercenaries killed in the strike. Paris, for its part, rejected the information as "manipulation." "On January 16, 2024, Russia struck an abandoned maternity hospital in Kharkov that had been transformed into a base for foreign military personnel. The press release stated that their [military personnel's] 'core' had been French and that a total of about 60 people had been killed. I have concluded that these personnel were classified as agents of the French government," Cinquini said.He explained his belief by the fact that no reports were published after the strike about the deceased French who had gone to the front privately, although such news is usually posted on social media. The second reason Cinquini believes the killed French had been government agents is that the Russian Foreign Ministry summoned the French ambassador to Moscow following the strike, which he said suggests the presence of more serious personnel at the site, such as operators appointed by the French government, probably former legionnaires of Ukrainian origin. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia had taken notice of Macron's remarks and that some of the countries that participated in the Paris meeting on Ukraine had quite a "wise assessment" of the potential dangers of being involved in a conflict with Russia.

