International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240505/sullivan-unveils-conditions-of-potential-historic-us-defense-deal-with-saudi-arabia-1118264452.html
Sullivan Unveils Conditions of Potential ‘Historic’ US Defense Deal With Saudi Arabia
Sullivan Unveils Conditions of Potential ‘Historic’ US Defense Deal With Saudi Arabia
Sputnik International
The US and Saudi Arabia are reportedly drawing closer to a major deal that would "reshape the Middle East" and add to the region’s security.
2024-05-05T07:09+0000
2024-05-05T07:12+0000
world
us
israel
saudi arabia
security
deal
pact
agreement
hamas
gaza strip
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118263265_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_586c6c83801a08e4793b941800af580b.jpg
The Biden administration will only sign a defense pact with Saudi Arabia if the kingdom agrees to normalize relations with Israel, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has made it clear in an interview with The Financial Times.Normalization between Riyadh and Tel Aviv is "the path that we [the US] believe could produce a more secure Israel and a more peaceful region," he added.The remarks come a few days after State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington is "very close to reaching an agreement on the bilateral pieces of the package between the United States and Saudi Arabia."Bloomberg News earlier reported that the US and Saudi Arabia are "nearing a historic pact" to offer the kingdom "security guarantees and lay out a possible pathway to diplomatic ties with Israel, if its government brings the war in Gaza to an end." Per Bloomberg, if signed, the pact would "potentially reshape the Middle East."In January, media reported that Saudi Arabia had resumed negotiations with the US on a defense deal after a three-month pause due to the escalation in the Middle East following the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ sudden attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The violent ambush led to the Jewish state launching a ground military operation in Gaza, which is also being devastated by Israeli airstrikes that have already killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas health authorities.In early August 2023, Washington and Riyadh agreed to broad contours of a potential deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. In September of that year, however, media cited a source in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office as saying that Riyadh had informed Washington of the termination of negotiations on a Saudi-Israel normalization deal.The United States launched a process to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab world in 2020. As a result of these efforts, in September 2020, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a set of documents known as the Abraham Accords, and were joined by Morocco in December of that year. In January 2021, Sudan also signed the declarative section of the Accords, but did not sign the relevant document with Israel, unlike other states, due to disagreements between the Sudanese military and civilian leadership over the issue.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230923/israel-may-be-poised-to-normalize-relations-with-saudi-arabia-1113612231.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231102/expert-gaza-war-hurts-israels-ties-with-arab-world-but-abraham-accords-wont-be-axed-1114665325.html
israel
saudi arabia
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/05/1118263265_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6e42758f2c12c908465ddc039106c60b.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
normalization of relations between israel and saudi arabia, a potential defense pact between the us and saudi arabia, the october 7, 2023 hamas attack on israel
normalization of relations between israel and saudi arabia, a potential defense pact between the us and saudi arabia, the october 7, 2023 hamas attack on israel

Sullivan Unveils Conditions of Potential ‘Historic’ US Defense Deal With Saudi Arabia

07:09 GMT 05.05.2024 (Updated: 07:12 GMT 05.05.2024)
© AFP 2023 / EVELYN HOCKSTEINSaudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat in Riyadh on April 29, 2024.
Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan (R) receives US Secretary of State Antony Blinken at the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Secretariat in Riyadh on April 29, 2024. - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.05.2024
© AFP 2023 / EVELYN HOCKSTEIN
Subscribe
Oleg Burunov - Sputnik International
Oleg Burunov
All materialsWrite to the author
The US and Saudi Arabia are reportedly getting closer to a major deal that would "reshape the Middle East" and add to the region’s security.
The Biden administration will only sign a defense pact with Saudi Arabia if the kingdom agrees to normalize relations with Israel, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has made it clear in an interview with The Financial Times.

"The integrated vision is a bilateral understanding between the US and Saudi Arabia combined with normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia, combined with meaningful steps on behalf of the Palestinian people. All of that has to come together...you can’t disentangle one piece from the others," Sullivan said.

Normalization between Riyadh and Tel Aviv is "the path that we [the US] believe could produce a more secure Israel and a more peaceful region," he added.
In this file photo taken on March 11, 2021 Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a joint press conference with his Hungarian and Czech counterparts in Jerusalem - Sputnik International, 1920, 23.09.2023
World
Israel May Be Poised to Normalize Relations With Saudi Arabia
23 September 2023, 16:03 GMT

The US national security advisor also said that all the US can do is "work out what we think makes sense" and "try to get as many countries in the region on board with it and then present it, and it will ultimately be up to the Israeli leadership and frankly ultimately the Israeli people can decide whether that’s a path they want to take or not."

The remarks come a few days after State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller told reporters that Washington is "very close to reaching an agreement on the bilateral pieces of the package between the United States and Saudi Arabia."
Riyadh, however, made it plain that it will not sign off on the deal unless there is calm in Gaza and a path to an independent Palestinian state, according to Miller.
Bloomberg News earlier reported that the US and Saudi Arabia are "nearing a historic pact" to offer the kingdom "security guarantees and lay out a possible pathway to diplomatic ties with Israel, if its government brings the war in Gaza to an end." Per Bloomberg, if signed, the pact would "potentially reshape the Middle East."
In January, media reported that Saudi Arabia had resumed negotiations with the US on a defense deal after a three-month pause due to the escalation in the Middle East following the Palestinian militant group Hamas’ sudden attack on Israel on October 7, 2023. The violent ambush led to the Jewish state launching a ground military operation in Gaza, which is also being devastated by Israeli airstrikes that have already killed more than 34,000 Palestinians, according to Hamas health authorities.
In early August 2023, Washington and Riyadh agreed to broad contours of a potential deal to normalize relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel. In September of that year, however, media cited a source in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office as saying that Riyadh had informed Washington of the termination of negotiations on a Saudi-Israel normalization deal.
IDF soldiers in the Gaza Strip - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.11.2023
Analysis
Expert: Gaza War Hurts Israel's Ties With Arab World, But Abraham Accords Won't be Axed
2 November 2023, 15:52 GMT
The United States launched a process to normalize relations between Israel and the Arab world in 2020. As a result of these efforts, in September 2020, Israel, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed a set of documents known as the Abraham Accords, and were joined by Morocco in December of that year. In January 2021, Sudan also signed the declarative section of the Accords, but did not sign the relevant document with Israel, unlike other states, due to disagreements between the Sudanese military and civilian leadership over the issue.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала