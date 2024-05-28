https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/bidens-failure-to-recognize-ussrs-role-in-fighting-fascism-common-trend---kremlin-1118666598.html
Biden's Failure to Recognize USSR's Role in Fighting Fascism Common 'Trend' - Kremlin
US President Joe Biden's failure to acknowledge the USSR's role in defeating fascism is part of a trend for "common ignorance" in the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Biden said that it was the US armed forces that saved the world from Nazism and freed Europe in World War II, without ever mentioning the role of the Soviet Union and other allies in the victory over Nazi Germany. In April 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-US President Donald Trump issued a joint statement marking the 75th anniversary of Elbe Day, when Soviet and US forces met at the eponymous river in Germany after pushing Nazi troops from the east and west in a collaborative effort.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - US President Joe Biden's failure to acknowledge the USSR's role in defeating fascism is part of a trend for "common ignorance" in the West, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
On Monday, Biden said that it was the US armed forces that saved the world from Nazism and freed Europe in World War II
, without ever mentioning the role of the Soviet Union and other allies in the victory over Nazi Germany
.
"Now, to this deep historical illiteracy there have added attempts to transform the knowledge of history, pervert the knowledge of history and erase from there everything that concerns the role of the Soviet Union and the Soviet people in saving the world from fascism
. This is common ignorance and unawareness, and the leaders of countries are actually following this trend, repeating all the same things," Peskov told Russian newspaper Izvestia.
In April 2020, Russian President Vladimir Putin and then-US President Donald Trump issued a joint statement marking the 75th anniversary of Elbe Day
, when Soviet and US forces met at the eponymous river in Germany after pushing Nazi troops from the east and west in a collaborative effort.