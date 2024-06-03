International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240603/australian-prime-minister-foreign-minister-will-not-attend-ukraine-summit-in-switzerland---report-1118760302.html
Australian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Will Not Attend Ukraine Summit in Switzerland - Report
Australian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Will Not Attend Ukraine Summit in Switzerland - Report
Sputnik International
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong will not attend the Ukraine "peace summit" in Switzerland as they will hold a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported Monday.
2024-06-03T23:36+0000
2024-06-03T23:36+0000
world
ukraine crisis
anthony albanese
ukraine
switzerland
australian foreign ministry
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118760792_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_28270c61cfc802508994bc25826dfdb9.jpg
The Australian Foreign Ministry said the country would be represented at the summit by its Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme Bill Shorten. The unexpected choice was made despite Kiev's requests for Australia's representation at the summit at the level of prime minister or deputy prime minister.Shorten said that Albanese asked him to attend the summit because of his long-standing interest in Ukraine despite the fact that he has no responsibility for international affairs.Vladimir Khokhlov, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bern, previously told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to participate in the summit and that Moscow would not participate in any case. He added that the promoted idea of a "peace conference" is unacceptable for Russia as it "involves another attempt to push through the unworkable 'peace formula' that ignores Russian interests."Moscow has repeatedly stated its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has legislatively imposed a ban on them. The West calls on Russia to negotiate but at the same time ignores Ukraine's constant refusal to engage in dialogue. Earlier, the Kremlin stated that there are currently no preconditions for the situation in Ukraine to move towards a peaceful resolution and Russia's absolute priority is to achieve the goals of the special operation, which is currently possible only by military means. Kremlin officials have said that the situation in Ukraine could move towards peace only if the de facto situation and new realities are taken into account, and that all of Moscow's demands are well known.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240602/saudi-arabia-will-not-attend-peace-conference-on-ukraine-as-russia-is-not-invited-1118748900.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240531/ukraine-russia-peace-talks-now-impossible-under-zelensky---opposition-politician-1118723249.html
ukraine
switzerland
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/03/1118760792_0:0:2729:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_a07855bb4a815e22ebdea018757f7bbf.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
anthony albanese, penny wong, peace summit, ukraine-russia talks, peace talks, peace summit, isolation of ukraine
anthony albanese, penny wong, peace summit, ukraine-russia talks, peace talks, peace summit, isolation of ukraine

Australian Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Will Not Attend Ukraine Summit in Switzerland - Report

23:36 GMT 03.06.2024
© AP Photo / Rick RycroftAustralian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese - Sputnik International, 1920, 03.06.2024
© AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
Subscribe
JAKARTA (Sputnik) - Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong will not attend the Ukraine "peace summit" in Switzerland as they will hold a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang, The Sydney Morning Herald newspaper reported Monday.
The Australian Foreign Ministry said the country would be represented at the summit by its Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme Bill Shorten. The unexpected choice was made despite Kiev's requests for Australia's representation at the summit at the level of prime minister or deputy prime minister.
Shorten said that Albanese asked him to attend the summit because of his long-standing interest in Ukraine despite the fact that he has no responsibility for international affairs.
“Mr Shorten is the minister for the NDIS and doesn’t even sit on the national security committee of cabinet, making this a most confusing and inadequate appointment for anyone who looks at it,” opposition foreign affairs spokesman Simon Birmingham emphasized.
Saudi men unfurl a giant Saudi national flag during a ceremony to raise the highest flag in the country in the eastern city of Dammam on June 17, 2008 - Sputnik International, 1920, 02.06.2024
World
Saudi Arabia Will Not Attend 'Peace Conference' on Ukraine as Russia is Not Invited
Yesterday, 16:52 GMT
Vladimir Khokhlov, the press secretary of the Russian Embassy in Bern, previously told Sputnik that Switzerland did not invite Russia to participate in the summit and that Moscow would not participate in any case. He added that the promoted idea of a "peace conference" is unacceptable for Russia as it "involves another attempt to push through the unworkable 'peace formula' that ignores Russian interests."
Moscow has repeatedly stated its readiness for negotiations, but Kiev has legislatively imposed a ban on them. The West calls on Russia to negotiate but at the same time ignores Ukraine's constant refusal to engage in dialogue. Earlier, the Kremlin stated that there are currently no preconditions for the situation in Ukraine to move towards a peaceful resolution and Russia's absolute priority is to achieve the goals of the special operation, which is currently possible only by military means. Kremlin officials have said that the situation in Ukraine could move towards peace only if the de facto situation and new realities are taken into account, and that all of Moscow's demands are well known.
Flags of Russia and Ukraine. - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.05.2024
World
Ukraine-Russia Peace Talks Now Impossible Under Zelensky - Opposition Politician
31 May, 17:54 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала