https://sputnikglobe.com/20240604/nato-chief-has-no-sole-authority-to-send-weapons-to-ukraine---italys-league-party-1118766744.html

NATO Chief Has No Sole Authority to Send Weapons to Ukraine - Italy's League Party

NATO Chief Has No Sole Authority to Send Weapons to Ukraine - Italy's League Party

Sputnik International

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has no sole authority to send weapons to Ukraine just as EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell cannot speak for all members of the European Union, Gen. Roberto Vannacci, candidate to the European Parliament from Italy's right-wing League party, said on Tuesday.

2024-06-04T15:37+0000

2024-06-04T15:37+0000

2024-06-04T15:37+0000

world

jens stoltenberg

josep borrell

ukraine

kiev

italy

european union (eu)

nato

ukraine crisis

military aid

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/05/19/1118635499_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_7fb22c5d865fad753acdff0727461f22.jpg

"Politically speaking, NATO is not in the state of war. All decisions concerning weapons supply [to Ukraine] have been made by individual countries. The secretary general has no authority in the matter. He is a bureaucrat, a representative of an organization that is not directly involved in the conflict. However, it looks like he speaks for all [member states], as he has overcome the sovereignty of every state in the matter of their participation in the Ukrainian conflict," Vannacci told a briefing in Rome in response to a question by RIA Novosti. Borrell does a similar thing when expressing a joint position without consulting the authorities of individual countries, the parliamentary candidate added. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240601/nato-100-involved-in-aiming-approval-of-ukrainian-attacks-deep-inside-russia-analysts-1118740855.html

ukraine

kiev

italy

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia’s special military op in ukraine, special military operation, special military operational zone, special op zone, russian troops in special op zone, ukraine casualties in conflict, total ukrainian losses, how many people did ukraine loose, how many people did kiev loose, new russian weapons in ukraine, advanced russian weapons, russian defense ministry statements, latest russian military statements, what did shoigu say about ukraine, donetsk people’s republic, nato in ukraine, is nato in ukraine, russian drones, drone warfare, new military drones, uavs in ukraine, ukraine crisis, ukraine conflict