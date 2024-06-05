https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/chad-interested-in-development-of-security-economic-cooperation-with-russia---lavrov-1118790248.html
Chad Interested in Development of Security, Economic Cooperation With Russia - Lavrov
Chad is interested in the development of security and economic cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.
"We are developing cooperation in the field of security, Chad is interested in this, given that terrorist threats still persist in this region, which are primarily associated with the destruction of Libyan statehood in 2011 and this was the main source of those terrorist and extremist manifestations that now persist and even increase in the countries of the Sahara-Sahel the zone, West Africa and other parts of the continent," Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby. Chad will pass to Russia a list of spheres of areas for economic cooperation development, the Russian Foreign Minister added.
N'DJAMENA (Sputnik) - Chad is interested in the development of security and economic cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.