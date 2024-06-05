https://sputnikglobe.com/20240605/chad-interested-in-development-of-security-economic-cooperation-with-russia---lavrov-1118790248.html

Chad Interested in Development of Security, Economic Cooperation With Russia - Lavrov

Chad Interested in Development of Security, Economic Cooperation With Russia - Lavrov

Sputnik International

Chad is interested in the development of security and economic cooperation with Moscow, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Wednesday.

2024-06-05T17:31+0000

2024-06-05T17:31+0000

2024-06-05T17:31+0000

world

sergey lavrov

chad

russia

russian foreign ministry

idriss deby

sahara

sahel region

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/05/1118790088_0:0:3008:1691_1920x0_80_0_0_e3f3e29f4f366ac4657d179684a30027.jpg

"We are developing cooperation in the field of security, Chad is interested in this, given that terrorist threats still persist in this region, which are primarily associated with the destruction of Libyan statehood in 2011 and this was the main source of those terrorist and extremist manifestations that now persist and even increase in the countries of the Sahara-Sahel the zone, West Africa and other parts of the continent," Lavrov told a press conference following talks with Chadian President Mahamat Idriss Deby. Chad will pass to Russia a list of spheres of areas for economic cooperation development, the Russian Foreign Minister added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240528/russian-forces-rescue-chadian-soldiers-from-militant-captivity-in-joint-operation-1118667644.html

chad

russia

sahara

sahel region

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia and chad, russia and chad ties, russia and chad cooperation, russia and chad relations, russia and chad agreements, russia and chad allies, russia in africa, russia africa partnership, russia and chad partnership