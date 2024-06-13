https://sputnikglobe.com/20240613/sputnik-afghanistan-journo-akifi-back-to-work-after-injury-from-ukrainian-drone-strike-in-belgorod-1118934663.html

On Thursday, Khaibar Akifi accompanied by his parents, Shah Sultan and Malika, met with Dmitry Kiselev, the general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Sputnik's parent company, to express his gratitude and present him with an Afghan carpet.

Sputnik Afghanistan journalist Khaibar Akifi has returned to work after being injured by a falling Ukrainian drone in Belgorod last year.Kiselev responded, "For me, the greatest joy is that you are such healthy, strong people. I want to emphasize that everyone who met Khaibar, whether I knew them or not – doctors, drivers, the helicopter pilot, everyone – treated Khaibar with all possible kindness. It’s not just me; it's this whole country."The Akifi family also expressed their gratitude to the medical staff, including those at the Vishnevsky Hospital in Moscow and hospitals in Belgorod, as well as to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who oversaw the treatment process.

