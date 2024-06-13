International
WATCH LIVE: Putin Chairs Science Council at Nuclear Research Center
Sputnik Afghanistan Journo Akifi Back to Work After Injury From Ukrainian Drone Strike in Belgorod
On Thursday, Khaibar Akifi accompanied by his parents, Shah Sultan and Malika, met with Dmitry Kiselev, the general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Sputnik's parent company, to express his gratitude and present him with an Afghan carpet.
Sputnik Afghanistan journalist Khaibar Akifi has returned to work after being injured by a falling Ukrainian drone in Belgorod last year.Kiselev responded, "For me, the greatest joy is that you are such healthy, strong people. I want to emphasize that everyone who met Khaibar, whether I knew them or not – doctors, drivers, the helicopter pilot, everyone – treated Khaibar with all possible kindness. It's not just me; it's this whole country."The Akifi family also expressed their gratitude to the medical staff, including those at the Vishnevsky Hospital in Moscow and hospitals in Belgorod, as well as to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who oversaw the treatment process.
On Thursday, Khaibar Akifi accompanied by his parents, Shah Sultan and Malika, met with Dmitry Kiselev, the general director of the Rossiya Segodnya media group, Sputnik's parent company, to express his gratitude and present him with an Afghan carpet.
Sputnik Afghanistan journalist Khaibar Akifi has returned to work after being injured by a falling Ukrainian drone in Belgorod last year.
“Slowly, I'm getting back to my life. Although life with my wife has been divided into ‘before and after,’ I hope to gather strength. In this tragedy – as in life, you lose something and gain something – I lost much but gained the understanding that I am not in a foreign country. I am not a stranger. This has changed my worldview significantly,” Akifi said.
Kiselev responded, "For me, the greatest joy is that you are such healthy, strong people. I want to emphasize that everyone who met Khaibar, whether I knew them or not – doctors, drivers, the helicopter pilot, everyone – treated Khaibar with all possible kindness. It’s not just me; it's this whole country."
The Akifi family also expressed their gratitude to the medical staff, including those at the Vishnevsky Hospital in Moscow and hospitals in Belgorod, as well as to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and Belgorod Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, who oversaw the treatment process.
Russian citizen Akifi and his wife Olesya were severely injured on October 12, 2023, by a Ukrainian drone strike on their home on the outskirts of Belgorod. The incident resulted in the loss of their four-year-old daughter Amina, as well as Olesya's parents. Akifi sustained 15% burns, severe blast injuries, rib fractures, pelvic damage, and a brain contusion. He was treated at the Vishnevsky National Medical Research Center for Surgery in Moscow. In early February, Murashko confirmed to Sputnik that Akifi’s life was no longer in danger.

