Kiev Loses Over 4,200 Soldiers in Battle With Russian Yug Battlegroup in Past Week

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost up to 4,290 soldiers in battles with Russia’s Yug group of forces over the past week, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Friday.

2024-06-21T12:24+0000

"The armed forces of Ukraine lost up to 4,290 military personnel, a German-made Leopard tank, 19 armored fighting vehicles, including four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, 53 vehicles, 47 field artillery guns, as well as two MLRS launchers," the ministry said in a statement. The Tsentr battlegroup has repelled 31 counterattacks and Ukraine has lost up to 2,530 soldiers, while in battles with the eastern group, Kiev has lost up to 970 soldiers. The Zapad Battlegroup of forces has repulsed 12 counterattacks and Kiev has lost up to 3,330 soldiers, while in battles with the northern group, Kiev has lost up to 1,980 soldiers. Additionally, the Vostok Battlegroup has taken full control of the Zagornoye settlement in the Zaporozhye region, the ministry said.The Russian armed forces have carried out 14 group strikes using high-precision ground and air weapons against storage Ukrainian facilities, airfields, electrical substations, training sites for unmanned boats."From June 15-21 this year, the Russian armed forces carried out 14 group strikes using high-precision air and ground-based weapons, as well as strike unmanned aerial vehicles, during which they hit: storages of military-technical property, infrastructure of military airfields, electrical substations that provided the work of enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Ukraine and places of preparation for the use of unmanned boats," the ministry said.Ukraine used a total of 117 drones on civilian facilities in Russia during the past week, and 114 of them were shot down, the ministry said.A total of 37 Ukrainian soldiers surrendered to Russian forces in the past week, the ministry said.

