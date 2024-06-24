https://sputnikglobe.com/20240624/lavrov-accuses-west-of-issuing-ultimatum-to-russia-in-peace-efforts-1119107399.html

Lavrov Accuses West of Issuing Ultimatum to Russia in Peace Efforts

Sputnik International

Most moves by the West since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine resemble an ultimatum to the Russian Federation, including Moscow's attempts to settle the conflict, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told a press conference following a meeting with his Belarussian counterpart.

Russia's foreign minister has accused the West of giving Moscow an "ultimatum" on Ukraine.That includes "the prospects for a political and diplomatic settlement, which were sabotaged on the orders of the Anglo-Saxons in April 2022," along with "the creeping expansion of the range of weapons that the West itself allows to deliver to the Kiev Nazi regime," Lavrov told a press conference with Belarussian Foreign Minister Sergei Aleinik.Russia is not holding any "undercover" talks with the West on the situation in Ukraine, the foreign minister stressed."We are not conducting any undercover negotiations with anyone," he told reporters.Lavrov also stated that Russia and Belarus will strengthen military-technical cooperation.

