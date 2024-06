https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/russian-court-sentences-us-mercenary-ellerbroek-in-abstentia-to-14-years-in-prison-1119154339.html

Russian Court Sentences US Mercenary Ellerbroek in Abstentia to 14 Years in Prison

A court in Russia has sentenced in abstentia US mercenary Mark William Ellerbroek, who fought on the side of the Ukrainian military, to 14 years in prison, the Investigative Committee of Russia said on Thursday.

"The evidence collected by the Investigative Committee of Russia has been recognized by the Supreme Court of the Donetsk People's Republic as sufficient for sentencing in absentia a citizen of the United States, Mark William Ellerbroek ... The court sentenced Ellerbroek in absentia to 14 years' imprisonment in a maximum security penal colony. He has been put on the international wanted list," the committee said on Telegram. He was found guilty of violating the article on the participation of a mercenary in an armed conflict. Ellerbroek arrived in Ukraine in 2022 to take part in hostilities for a fee, the committee said. As a mercenary, he joined the 92nd Separate Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. He further underwent military training and received weapons, ammunition, uniforms and special equipment. The mercenary participated in combat operations on the side of the Ukrainian military against the Russian armed forces from March 2022 to June 2023, the committee added.

