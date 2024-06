https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/russias-defense-industrial-base-stronger-than-before-ukraine-conflict---us-ambassador-1119154171.html

Russia's Defense-Industrial Base Stronger Than Before Ukraine Conflict - US Ambassador

US Ambassador to China Nicholas Burns said on Thursday that Russia's military-industrial complex was stronger now than before the onset of the conflict in Ukraine.

"That [Russian] defense-industrial base is far stronger now than it was even at the beginning of the war," Burns told Bloomberg. On Wednesday, the Royal United Services Institute (RUSI) said in a fresh report that despite the West's extensive efforts to curb Russia's military-industrial capacity, they had failed to have any "material impact" so far.

