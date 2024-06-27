https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/talking-in-circles-1119145093.html
Talking in Circles
Talking in Circles
Sputnik International
Despite confirming that he has had no contact with the Russian leader, Macron suggested he would be open to talking to Putin about certain topics, particularly about nuclear power plants.
2024-06-27T04:01+0000
2024-06-27T04:01+0000
2024-06-27T06:13+0000
vladimir putin
emmanuel macron
france
russia
european union (eu)
political cartoons
world
sputnik cartoons
comics
comics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119143341_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_8c428f6ce91d4deb38f8533febfce1d7.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron recently expressed his willingness to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized his commitment to diplomatic engagement, Euromaidan Press recently reported citing a podcast interview.Despite confirming that he has had no contact with the Russian leader, Macron suggested he would be open to talking to Putin about certain topics, particularly about nuclear power plants.In March, Macron rejected the idea that relations between him and Putin had cooled, recalling that he had spoken to the Russian president several times after the Ukraine conflict started, Sputnik reported.In preparation for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, France had proposed inviting an official from Moscow to attend the event. The White House expressed their displeasure at the idea of a Russian official being invited to the event. US President Joe Biden had been invited to, and subsequently attended the anniversary of D-Day in France.In late May, France walked back their invitation and announced that they would not be inviting Russia to the 80th D-Day anniversary after the US, the UK and two others expressed their concern about the invitation, Politico reported at the time.And in April, Macron suggested that the EU should create its own defense strategy of which France’s nuclear weapons would play a key role. His comments drew criticisms from both French colleagues as well as other European leaders. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Economist in late May: "To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/neo-nazi-symbols-on-ukrainian-troops-cannot-be-divorced-from-their-origin-1110985378.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/a-global-managerial-elite-macrons-unpopularity-could-tank-his-party-and-lift-up-the-right-1119113488.html
france
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119143341_0:0:2001:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_eda70de8b9cbc0d77a64af979ea1c8d0.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
russia-france relations, vladimir putin, emmanuel macron, political cartoons, macron losing, world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, red line, russia fights against nato, nato provokes russia, nato's aggression, russian aggression, russia's aggression, unprovoked war, unprovoked intervention, unprovoked invasion
russia-france relations, vladimir putin, emmanuel macron, political cartoons, macron losing, world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, red line, russia fights against nato, nato provokes russia, nato's aggression, russian aggression, russia's aggression, unprovoked war, unprovoked intervention, unprovoked invasion
Talking in Circles
04:01 GMT 27.06.2024 (Updated: 06:13 GMT 27.06.2024)
Despite confirming that he has had no dialogue with the Russian president in recent months, Macron appears to have changed his tune yet again regarding diplomatic relations with Moscow.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently expressed his willingness to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized his commitment to diplomatic engagement, Euromaidan Press recently reported
citing a podcast interview.
Despite confirming that he has had no contact with the Russian leader, Macron suggested he would be open to talking to Putin about certain topics, particularly about nuclear power plants.
"I believe in the power of dialogue, and I would continue dialogue with Vladimir Putin... There has been no [dialogue] in the last few months, but I do not rule it out on this or that topic, including on the issue of nuclear power plants or something else," Macron said on Monday.
In March, Macron rejected
the idea that relations between him and Putin had cooled, recalling that he had spoken to the Russian president several times after the Ukraine conflict started, Sputnik reported
.
In preparation for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, France had proposed inviting an official from Moscow to attend the event. The White House
expressed their displeasure at the idea of a Russian official being invited to the event. US President Joe Biden had been invited to, and subsequently attended the anniversary of D-Day in France.
In late May, France walked back their invitation and announced that they would not be inviting Russia to the 80th D-Day anniversary after the US, the UK and two others expressed their concern about the invitation, Politico reported at the time.
And in April, Macron suggested that the EU should create its own defense strategy of which France’s nuclear weapons would play a key role. His comments drew criticisms from both French colleagues as well as other European leaders. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Economist in late May
: "To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic
.”