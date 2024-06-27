International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/talking-in-circles-1119145093.html
Talking in Circles
Talking in Circles
Sputnik International
Despite confirming that he has had no contact with the Russian leader, Macron suggested he would be open to talking to Putin about certain topics, particularly about nuclear power plants.
2024-06-27T04:01+0000
2024-06-27T06:13+0000
vladimir putin
emmanuel macron
france
russia
european union (eu)
political cartoons
world
sputnik cartoons
comics
comics
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119143341_0:0:2001:1125_1920x0_80_0_0_8c428f6ce91d4deb38f8533febfce1d7.jpg
French President Emmanuel Macron recently expressed his willingness to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized his commitment to diplomatic engagement, Euromaidan Press recently reported citing a podcast interview.Despite confirming that he has had no contact with the Russian leader, Macron suggested he would be open to talking to Putin about certain topics, particularly about nuclear power plants.In March, Macron rejected the idea that relations between him and Putin had cooled, recalling that he had spoken to the Russian president several times after the Ukraine conflict started, Sputnik reported.In preparation for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, France had proposed inviting an official from Moscow to attend the event. The White House expressed their displeasure at the idea of a Russian official being invited to the event. US President Joe Biden had been invited to, and subsequently attended the anniversary of D-Day in France.In late May, France walked back their invitation and announced that they would not be inviting Russia to the 80th D-Day anniversary after the US, the UK and two others expressed their concern about the invitation, Politico reported at the time.And in April, Macron suggested that the EU should create its own defense strategy of which France’s nuclear weapons would play a key role. His comments drew criticisms from both French colleagues as well as other European leaders. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Economist in late May: "To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic.”
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230607/neo-nazi-symbols-on-ukrainian-troops-cannot-be-divorced-from-their-origin-1110985378.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/a-global-managerial-elite-macrons-unpopularity-could-tank-his-party-and-lift-up-the-right-1119113488.html
france
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
Mary Manley
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e6/01/0b/1092187887_0:0:2048:2049_100x100_80_0_0_0c2cc4c84f89aff034cc55bb01fb6697.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119143341_0:0:2001:1501_1920x0_80_0_0_eda70de8b9cbc0d77a64af979ea1c8d0.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-france relations, vladimir putin, emmanuel macron, political cartoons, macron losing, world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, red line, russia fights against nato, nato provokes russia, nato's aggression, russian aggression, russia's aggression, unprovoked war, unprovoked intervention, unprovoked invasion
russia-france relations, vladimir putin, emmanuel macron, political cartoons, macron losing, world war 3, ww3, wwiii, world war, nuclear war, french forces, nato forces, nato-russia war, nato russia war, nuclear weapons, red line, russia fights against nato, nato provokes russia, nato's aggression, russian aggression, russia's aggression, unprovoked war, unprovoked intervention, unprovoked invasion

Talking in Circles

04:01 GMT 27.06.2024 (Updated: 06:13 GMT 27.06.2024)
© Sputnik / Ted RallMacron's Come-to-Putin Moment
Macron's Come-to-Putin Moment - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2024
© Sputnik / Ted Rall
Subscribe
- Sputnik International
Mary Manley
All materials
Despite confirming that he has had no dialogue with the Russian president in recent months, Macron appears to have changed his tune yet again regarding diplomatic relations with Moscow.
French President Emmanuel Macron recently expressed his willingness to resume dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin and emphasized his commitment to diplomatic engagement, Euromaidan Press recently reported citing a podcast interview.
Despite confirming that he has had no contact with the Russian leader, Macron suggested he would be open to talking to Putin about certain topics, particularly about nuclear power plants.
"I believe in the power of dialogue, and I would continue dialogue with Vladimir Putin... There has been no [dialogue] in the last few months, but I do not rule it out on this or that topic, including on the issue of nuclear power plants or something else," Macron said on Monday.
In March, Macron rejected the idea that relations between him and Putin had cooled, recalling that he had spoken to the Russian president several times after the Ukraine conflict started, Sputnik reported.
In preparation for the 80th anniversary of the D-Day invasion, France had proposed inviting an official from Moscow to attend the event. The White House expressed their displeasure at the idea of a Russian official being invited to the event. US President Joe Biden had been invited to, and subsequently attended the anniversary of D-Day in France.
Fighters of the neo-Nazi Azov Battalion take the oath of allegiance to Ukraine in Sophia Square in Kiev before being sent to Donbass. Members of the Nazi battalion have committed hundreds of war crimes against the population of Donbass over eight years. The Azov flag has an inverted image of the runic symbol “Wolfsangel”, which was used by the Nazis. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.06.2023
Analysis
Neo-Nazi Symbols on Ukrainian Troops 'Cannot be Divorced' From Their Origin
7 June 2023, 17:31 GMT
In late May, France walked back their invitation and announced that they would not be inviting Russia to the 80th D-Day anniversary after the US, the UK and two others expressed their concern about the invitation, Politico reported at the time.
And in April, Macron suggested that the EU should create its own defense strategy of which France’s nuclear weapons would play a key role. His comments drew criticisms from both French colleagues as well as other European leaders. German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Economist in late May: "To be clear, there will not be any 'EU nuclear weapons' — that is simply unrealistic.”
French President Emmanuel Macron looks on as he visits the Eurosatory land and airland defense and security trade fair, at the Paris-Nord Villepinte Exhibition Centre in Villepinte, north of Paris, Monday, June 13, 2022 - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
Analysis
'A Global Managerial Elite': Macron's Unpopularity Could Tank His Party and Lift Up the Right
25 June, 05:53 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала