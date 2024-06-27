https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/us-allows-assange-to-walk-free-to-avoid-tension-with-voters-ahead-of-election---tory-peer-1119151239.html

US Allows Assange to Walk Free to Avoid Tension With Voters Ahead of Election - Tory Peer

US Allows Assange to Walk Free to Avoid Tension With Voters Ahead of Election - Tory Peer

Sputnik International

The US administration has struck a plea deal with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to avoid tension with the "more radical voters" ahead of the November presidential election, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik.

2024-06-27T10:25+0000

2024-06-27T10:25+0000

2024-06-27T10:25+0000

world

julian assange

us

joe biden

donald trump

united kingdom (uk)

canberra

wikileaks

house of lords

2024 us presidential election

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119136643_0:97:3072:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_a37af9bc60d069c73113398da84fbb69.jpg

On Wednesday, a US court in the Northern Mariana Islands sentenced Assange to time served as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors that ended his 14-year legal battle. The WikiLeaks founder then left for Canberra. The United States previously charged Assange with 18 criminal charges under which, if he was convicted, he could have faced up to 175 years in prison. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and former US President Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/cynicism-of-biden-releasing-assange-for-political-advantage-on-full-display-1119125919.html

united kingdom (uk)

canberra

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

wikileaks founder julian assange, what did julian assange do, why is julian assange in jail, julian assange released, julian assange trial, julian assange free