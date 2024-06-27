International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240627/us-allows-assange-to-walk-free-to-avoid-tension-with-voters-ahead-of-election---tory-peer-1119151239.html
US Allows Assange to Walk Free to Avoid Tension With Voters Ahead of Election - Tory Peer
US Allows Assange to Walk Free to Avoid Tension With Voters Ahead of Election - Tory Peer
Sputnik International
The US administration has struck a plea deal with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to avoid tension with the "more radical voters" ahead of the November presidential election, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik.
2024-06-27T10:25+0000
2024-06-27T10:25+0000
world
julian assange
us
joe biden
donald trump
united kingdom (uk)
canberra
wikileaks
house of lords
2024 us presidential election
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119136643_0:97:3072:1825_1920x0_80_0_0_a37af9bc60d069c73113398da84fbb69.jpg
On Wednesday, a US court in the Northern Mariana Islands sentenced Assange to time served as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors that ended his 14-year legal battle. The WikiLeaks founder then left for Canberra. The United States previously charged Assange with 18 criminal charges under which, if he was convicted, he could have faced up to 175 years in prison. The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and former US President Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240625/cynicism-of-biden-releasing-assange-for-political-advantage-on-full-display-1119125919.html
united kingdom (uk)
canberra
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/06/1a/1119136643_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_3365e05a301694080f66c55615cde999.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
wikileaks founder julian assange, what did julian assange do, why is julian assange in jail, julian assange released, julian assange trial, julian assange free
wikileaks founder julian assange, what did julian assange do, why is julian assange in jail, julian assange released, julian assange trial, julian assange free

US Allows Assange to Walk Free to Avoid Tension With Voters Ahead of Election - Tory Peer

10:25 GMT 27.06.2024
© AP Photo / Rick RycroftWikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves after landing at RAAF air base Fairbairn in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, June 26 2024. Assange has returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga.
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange waves after landing at RAAF air base Fairbairn in Canberra, Australia, Wednesday, June 26 2024. Assange has returned to his homeland Australia aboard a charter jet hours after pleading guilty to obtaining and publishing U.S. military secrets in a deal with Justice Department prosecutors that concludes a drawn-out legal saga. - Sputnik International, 1920, 27.06.2024
© AP Photo / Rick Rycroft
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The US administration has struck a plea deal with WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to avoid tension with the "more radical voters" ahead of the November presidential election, Lord Richard Balfe, a Conservative member of the UK parliament's House of Lords, told Sputnik.
On Wednesday, a US court in the Northern Mariana Islands sentenced Assange to time served as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors that ended his 14-year legal battle. The WikiLeaks founder then left for Canberra.

"The process was in a complete stalemate but in the USA there has been a growing questioning about why President [Joe] Biden has achieved no movement on this dossier. With an election on the horizon, the President did not want yet another issue that annoyed some of his more radical voters, so he was more prepared to accept a compromise. The Australian Government has also been doing a lot of quiet lobbying for his release," Balfe said, adding that Assange's release was an unprecedented "one off situation."

John Shipton, the father of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, poses for a photograph as he arrives at the Old Bailey court in central London on September 8, 2020, on the second day of the resumption of Assange's extradition hearing - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.06.2024
World
Cynicism of Biden Releasing Assange for Political Advantage on Full Display
25 June, 18:07 GMT

Assange, an Australian citizen, left London’s high-security Belmarsh prison on Monday, after spending more than five years there on bail breach charges. In the US, he faced prosecution under the Espionage Act for obtaining and disclosing classified information that shed light on war crimes and human rights violations committed by US troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

The United States previously charged Assange with 18 criminal charges under which, if he was convicted, he could have faced up to 175 years in prison.
The US presidential election is slated for November 2024. The main contenders expected on the ballot are Biden and former US President Donald Trump, who have both won enough delegates' votes to be their respective Democratic and Republican parties' presumptive nominees.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала