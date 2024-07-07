https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/republika-srpska-will-secede-from-bih-if-sarajevo-confiscates-its-property---leader-1119271731.html

Republika Srpska Will Secede From BiH if Sarajevo Confiscates Its Property - Leader

Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to join NATO because Serbs remember the suffering of innocent civilians and will never give such consent, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik.

"For decades, the West has not concealed its intention to abolish the Republika Srpska, to completely diminish its importance and thus to create a centralized and unitary Bosnia and Herzegovina. If the world community tries to impose the property law, the Republika Srpska will not hesitate to declare independence," Dodik said.On March 2, 2023, the Constitutional Court of BiH in Sarajevo blocked the implementation of the Law on Immovable Property of Republika Srpska, thus the property administered by Banja Luka can be transferred to the central authorities. In early August, 2023, the BiH Prosecutor’s brought charges against Milorad Dodik for non-complying with the decisions of the High Representative for BiH Christian Schmidt.Republika Srpska Will Not Allow BiH to Join NATORepublika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to join NATO because Serbs remember the suffering of innocent civilians and will never give such consent, the president also emphasized.In the spring, Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, said in a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that BiH's strategic goal is to join NATO. In January, Dodik said that Republika Srpska of BiH allows cooperation with NATO but opposes BiH's membership in the alliance. Before that, Republika Srpska's legislature adopted the corresponding resolution.

