https://sputnikglobe.com/20240707/republika-srpska-will-secede-from-bih-if-sarajevo-confiscates-its-property---leader-1119271731.html
Republika Srpska Will Secede From BiH if Sarajevo Confiscates Its Property - Leader
Republika Srpska Will Secede From BiH if Sarajevo Confiscates Its Property - Leader
Sputnik International
Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) to join NATO because Serbs remember the suffering of innocent civilians and will never give such consent, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik.
2024-07-07T10:41+0000
2024-07-07T10:41+0000
2024-07-07T10:41+0000
world
milorad dodik
jens stoltenberg
republika srpska
bosnia and herzegovina
sarajevo
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119272527_0:245:3072:1973_1920x0_80_0_0_a990a3e31661500ce8cbd29efe4da53d.jpg
"For decades, the West has not concealed its intention to abolish the Republika Srpska, to completely diminish its importance and thus to create a centralized and unitary Bosnia and Herzegovina. If the world community tries to impose the property law, the Republika Srpska will not hesitate to declare independence," Dodik said.On March 2, 2023, the Constitutional Court of BiH in Sarajevo blocked the implementation of the Law on Immovable Property of Republika Srpska, thus the property administered by Banja Luka can be transferred to the central authorities. In early August, 2023, the BiH Prosecutor’s brought charges against Milorad Dodik for non-complying with the decisions of the High Representative for BiH Christian Schmidt.Republika Srpska Will Not Allow BiH to Join NATORepublika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to join NATO because Serbs remember the suffering of innocent civilians and will never give such consent, the president also emphasized.In the spring, Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, said in a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that BiH's strategic goal is to join NATO. In January, Dodik said that Republika Srpska of BiH allows cooperation with NATO but opposes BiH's membership in the alliance. Before that, Republika Srpska's legislature adopted the corresponding resolution.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240607/milorad-dodik-bih-peaceful-separation-solution-in-accordance-with-dayton-peace-treaty-1118827517.html
republika srpska
bosnia and herzegovina
sarajevo
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/07/07/1119272527_237:0:2968:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_ffabb3022dbee4a1b3aefb26121c2686.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
republika srpska and bosnia and herzegovina, is republika srpska part of bosnia and herzegovina, republika srpska and bosnia and herzegovina relations, is republika srpska in nato, republika srpska president milorad dodik
republika srpska and bosnia and herzegovina, is republika srpska part of bosnia and herzegovina, republika srpska and bosnia and herzegovina relations, is republika srpska in nato, republika srpska president milorad dodik
Republika Srpska Will Secede From BiH if Sarajevo Confiscates Its Property - Leader
Republika Srpska will declare independence from Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) if Sarajevo, with the support of the international community, tries to seize its property, Republika Srpska President Milorad Dodik told Sputnik.
"For decades, the West has not concealed its intention to abolish the Republika Srpska, to completely diminish its importance and thus to create a centralized and unitary Bosnia and Herzegovina. If the world community tries to impose the property law, the Republika Srpska
will not hesitate to declare independence," Dodik said.
On March 2, 2023, the Constitutional Court of BiH in Sarajevo blocked the implementation of the Law on Immovable Property of Republika Srpska, thus the property administered by Banja Luka can be transferred to the central authorities. In early August, 2023, the BiH Prosecutor’s brought charges against Milorad Dodik
for non-complying with the decisions of the High Representative for BiH Christian Schmidt.
Under Bosnian law, an official who fails to comply with the decisions of the High Representative may be sentenced to six months to five years in prison.
Republika Srpska Will Not Allow BiH to Join NATO
Republika Srpska will not allow Bosnia and Herzegovina to join NATO because Serbs remember the suffering of innocent civilians and will never give such consent, the president also emphasized.
"I will be very clear: Bosnia and Herzegovina will not join NATO, referring to the procedure and the law by which the Parliamentary Assembly must reach an agreement on this issue on the basis of a majority of the decisions envisaged for adoption. So this agreement cannot and will not be reached. Serbs will never forget the suffering of innocent civilians, so we will never give our consent for Bosnia and Herzegovina to join NATO," Dodik said
.
In the spring, Denis Becirovic, the Bosniak member of the BiH Presidency, said in a meeting with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg that BiH's strategic goal is to join NATO.
In January, Dodik said that Republika Srpska
of BiH allows cooperation with NATO but opposes BiH's membership in the alliance. Before that, Republika Srpska's legislature adopted the corresponding resolution.
Following the dissolution of Yugoslavia in 1992, BiH proclaimed independence amid a civil war between Bosnian Muslims, Serbs and Croats. The war ended when the United States led efforts to conclude the Dayton Peace Accords, which formed two autonomous entities within the country — Republika Srpska and the Federation of Bosnia and Herzegovina. The two are governed by a collective presidency composed of three members representing the country's Bosnian, Croatian and Serbian populations.