Russian Forces Liberate Chigari Village in Donestk People's Republic

The Tsentr Battlegroup also repelled six counterattacks by Ukrainian troops during the day, according to the Russian Ministry of Defense.

"As a result of active operations, units of the Tsentr Battlegroup have liberated the village of Chigari in the Donetsk People's Republic and improved their tactical position," Russia's Ministry of Defense has stated.Furthermore, units of the Tsentr group repelled six attacks over the past day, with Ukrainian forces losing up to 340 soldiers, a tank, and a Bradley infantry fighting vehicle.According to the ministry, the Tsentr Battlegroup inflicted losses on the 41st, 47th, 110th Mechanized Brigades, the 142nd Infantry Brigade, and the 59th Motorized Infantry Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Artemovo, Druzhba, Vozdvizhenka, Timofeyevka, Toretsk, Berezovka, and Novgorodskoye in the Donetsk People's Republic.Sever BattlegroupThe Sever Battlegroup repelled five attacks by Ukrainian groups in the past day, with the enemy losing up to 175 soldiers."Units of the Sever group struck personnel and equipment of the 41st Mechanized, 57th Motorized Infantry, 92nd Air Assault, and 44th Artillery Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, as well as the 34th and 36th Marine Brigades, and the 120th and 127th Territorial Defense Brigades in the areas of Neskuchnoye, Volchansk, Staritsa, Tikhoye, Garbuzovka, and Bely Kolodez in the Kharkov region. "Five attacks by formations of the 92nd Assault, 71st Jaeger Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the special operations forces center Vostok were repelled during the day," the military department said."Enemy losses amounted to up to 175 military personnel, 'Kozak' armored fighting vehicles, US-made HUMVEE, and three vehicles."During counter-battery combat, the following were destroyed: a 152-mm Akatsiya self-propelled artillery unit, two 152-mm D-20 guns, four 122-mm D-30 howitzers, a 128-mm RAK-SA-12 multiple rocket launcher system made in Croatia, and a Bukovel-AD electronic warfare station," the Russian Ministry of Defense noted.Vostok BattlegroupIn the past day, Ukrainian forces lost up to 145 soldiers in the operational zone of Russia's Vostok Battlegroup.Moreover, in this sector of the front, the Ukrainian Armed Forces lost an M113 armored personnel carrier, four vehicles, a 155-mm M777 howitzer, a 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery unit, a 152-mm D-20 gun, a 105-mm M119 gun, and a Nota electronic warfare station.Zapad BattlegroupRussia's Zapad Battlegroup in turn struck formations of five Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov region, Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, resulting in up to 450 enemy soldiers lost."Units of the Zapad Battlegroup occupied more advantageous positions and struck the formations of the 14th Mechanized and 4th Tank Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the 110th and 112th Territorial Defense Brigades, and the 12th Special Purpose Brigade Azov (a terrorist organization banned in Russia) in the areas of Kovsharovka, Peschanoye, Petropavlovka, Grigorovka in the Kharkov region, Serebryanka in the Donetsk People's Republic, and Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic," the ministry's report stated.During counter-battery combat, US-made M777 and UK-made FH-70 howitzers, a Msta-B howitzer, a D-20 gun, two Gvozdika self-propelled artillery units, and a UK-made 105-mm L-119 gun were hit.Additionally, the Zapad group destroyed two Bukovel-AD and Nota electronic warfare stations and two field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces within the day.Yug BattlegroupMeanwhile, the Yug Battlegroup struck five Ukrainian brigades in seven areas in the DPR, resulting in up to 380 enemy soldiers lost."Units of the Yug group improved their positions at the front line and struck the personnel and equipment of the 24th, 28th, 93rd Mechanized Brigades, the 79th Airborne Assault Brigade, and the 46th Airmobile Brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the areas of Zaliznyanskoye, Chasov Yar, Kurdyumovka, Katerinovka, Yelizavetovka, Kurakhovo, and Maksimilyanovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the report stated.During counter-battery combat, the Yug Battlegroup hit an American-made M109 Paladin self-propelled artillery unit, US-made M777 and UK-made FH-70 howitzers, four D-20 guns, and a Msta-B howitzer. Additionally, two Anklav-N electronic warfare stations and nine field ammunition depots of the Ukrainian Armed Forces were destroyed.

