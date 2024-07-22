https://sputnikglobe.com/20240722/kremlin-on-biden-withdrawing-from-presidential-race-this-is-not-russias-internal-matter-1119456971.html

Kremlin on Biden Withdrawing From Presidential Race: This Is Not Russia's Internal Matter

The decision of US President Joe Biden to withdraw from the presidential race does not relate to Russia’s internal affairs and cannot be a priority topic for Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

On Sunday, Biden announced that he would quit the presidential race and endorsed US Vice President Kamala Harris to be the Democratic Party's nominee for US president. "With all the understanding that we are talking about an election campaign in one of the largest countries in the world, this is still not our internal matter, this cannot be a priority topic for our agenda," Peskov told reporters. It is not Russia’s business to evaluate Biden’s decisions, this should concern American voters, the official said. The future of Russian-US relations — that are going through the worst period — is important for Russia, the official said.Moscow cannot evaluate the candidacy of US Vice President Kamala Harris for the presidency of the country at the moment, the spokesman noted."At the moment, we cannot evaluate ... the potential candidacy of Harris from the point of view of our bilateral relations, because so far no contribution of her to our bilateral relations has been noticed," he told reporters.Statements by Harris were previously replete with rhetoric unfriendly to Russia, but the Kremlin did not record any other of her actions in the sphere of relations with Russia, the official said.Russia cannot expect anything good from the United States, judging by the mood in the political establishment of this country, Peskov pointed out."Nothing good can be expected there, judging by the mood that prevails in the US political establishment," Peskov told reporters when asked what can be expected in the next six months from the United States in relation to Russia on the part of the outgoing administration.The United States will one way or another continue to help Ukraine, trying to burden its "European subordinates," the official said, adding that West's assistance to Kiev does not contribute to the resolution of the conflict, but prolongs it and cannot influence the outcome of the special military operation.

