Russian, Chinese Bombers Conduct Joint Patrols Near Alaska - MoD
CC BY-SA 3.0 / Alex Beltyukov / Air-to-air refuelling of Tupolev Tu-95MSAir-to-air refuelling of Tupolev Tu-95MS
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and Chinese bombers conducted joint patrols over the waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas as well as the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.
"An air group consisting of Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian aerospace forces and Hun-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force carried out air patrols over the waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement.
During the flight, Russian and Chinese crews practiced air patrolling interaction. Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft provided air cover, the MoD added.
"The duration of the joint flight of Russian and Chinese aircraft lasted more than five hours. At certain stages of the route, the air group was accompanied by fighters from foreign countries," the statement also read.
The ministry stressed that when performing the tasks, the aircraft of both countries acted in accordance with the provisions of international law, and there were no airspace violations. After the completion of the joint patrols, all aircraft involved returned to their home airfields, the ministry concluded.
Tu-95MS strategic bombers are part of the long-range aviation of the Russian Aerospace Forces and a component of Russia's nuclear triad. They usually carry weapons like Kh-55 long-range cruise missiles.