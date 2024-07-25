https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/russian-chinese-bombers-conduct-joint-patrols-near-alaska---mod-1119496441.html

Russian, Chinese Bombers Conduct Joint Patrols Near Alaska - MoD

Russian Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers and Chinese bombers conducted joint patrols over the waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas as well as the northern part of the Pacific Ocean, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Thursday.

"An air group consisting of Tu-95MS strategic missile carriers of the Russian aerospace forces and Hun-6K strategic bombers of the Chinese People's Liberation Army Air Force carried out air patrols over the waters of the Chukchi and Bering seas and the northern part of the Pacific Ocean," the ministry said in a statement. During the flight, Russian and Chinese crews practiced air patrolling interaction. Russian Su-30SM and Su-35S aircraft provided air cover, the MoD added.The ministry stressed that when performing the tasks, the aircraft of both countries acted in accordance with the provisions of international law, and there were no airspace violations. After the completion of the joint patrols, all aircraft involved returned to their home airfields, the ministry concluded.

