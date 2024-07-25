https://sputnikglobe.com/20240725/three-foreign-officers-taken-to-romania-after-hit-in-odessa-region---underground-network-1119498263.html

Three Foreign Officers Taken to Romania After Strike in Odessa Region - Underground Network

Three Foreign Officers Taken to Romania After Strike in Odessa Region - Underground Network

Three foreign officers were airlifted to Romania after a strike on the Ukrainian-held city of Izmail in the Odessa region, the coordinator of the pro-Russian underground network in Nikolayev, told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Yesterday, a series of strikes hit Izmail. Today, when Romanian neighbors came to retrieve their dead, another strike was launched. And again the ambulances came 'flying,' three foreign officers were evacuated towards Romania by helicopters," Sergei Lebedev said. Air defense, electronic warfare systems and warehouses storing missiles in the Kiev region were targeted overnight, Lebedev said. A strike on the city of Belaya Tserkov, near Kiev, hit warehouses that are believed to have stored long-range missiles and depleted-uranium munitions. Another strike hit a rail station in the Smila city of Cherkassy region, destroying a train loaded with military equipment. There have also been reports of a powerful explosion on the outskirts of Kharkov, with two hits registered. Four strikes hit the suburbs of the Zhitomir, Lebedev said.

