Foreigners are leaving the Ukrainian armed forces en masse and criticizing service conditions, former Ukrainian Lieutenant Colonel Vasily Prozorov told Sputnik.

Unlike Ukrainian soldiers, who are mobilized indefinitely, foreign mercenaries sign their first military contract just for six months and reserve the right to terminate it at any time.“Ukrainian servicemen, getting into the army — everything is like in serfdom, until the end or until death," Prozorov said. "Only a foreigner has the right to break the contract and leave."Prozorov elaborated that foreign mercenaries complain about the incompetence of the Ukrainian command, their cowardice and betrayal, as fighters were thrown into useless attacks and “meat grinds” under Russian artillery.As a result, social media videos severely undermine the image of the Ukrainian army and Ukraine as a whole, discouraging potential mercenaries from ever travelling there.West Has Special Funds for Recruiting Mercenaries to Fight Against RussiaProzorov alsonoted that under the auspices of NATO and the governments of the bloc's countries have set up special funds to recruit foreign fighters.The officer believes that these funds mainly run on state money, but their purpose is to “hide” the fact that NATO countries partake in recruiting people.“It is the governments of Western countries that transfer money to non-governmental funds and trust funds, for example, the ones affiliated with NATO. And it is funds like these that sponsor such efforts,” he said.Hundreds Who Share Nazi Ideology Have Come to UkraineProzorov added that several hundred ideological Nazis from all over the world have joined the ranks of the Ukrainian army.3,000 Serve in the International LegionProzorov clarified that the International Legion was created in Ukraine shortly after the start of the special military operation by decree of Volodymyr Zelensky.Today, the А-3449 military unit of Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence takes part in intelligence operations. There are some 3,000 foreign militants in its ranks.“Since Ukraine’s life as a country is now fully tied to media coverage and coming up with newsworthy victories, the International Legion is, first and foremost, a media project designed to show that the whole world is with us [with Ukraine],” Prozorov noted.*recognized as terrorist organizations and banned in Russia.**a terrorist organization banned in Russia.

