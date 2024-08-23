https://sputnikglobe.com/20240823/ukraine-loses-5137-troops-during-operation-in-kursk-area---mod-1119883866.html

Ukraine Loses 5,137 Troops During Operation in Kursk Area - MoD

The Ukrainian armed forces have lost a total of 5,137 servicemen and 69 tanks since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk area, the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) said on Friday.

"In total, during the military operations in the Kursk direction, the enemy lost 5,137 servicemen, 69 tanks, 27 infantry fighting vehicles, 55 armored personnel carriers and 350 armored combat vehicles," the MoD said in a statement. Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 400 servicemen and 17 units of armored vehicles, including one tank, in the region, according to the statement. Additionally, the Russian armed forces repelled and thwarted attacks by Ukrainian troops near six settlements in the Kursk Region, the ministry said, noting that Kiev lost up to 70 soldiers. Russian forces also destroyed a Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Kamyshevka area of ​​the Kursk border region over the past day, with Ukraine losing five fighters, the statement said.

