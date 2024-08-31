International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Russia
The latest news and stories from Russia. Stay tuned for updates and breaking news on defense, politics, economy and more.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240831/lavrov-warns-russia-ukraine-talks-will-get-harder-with-time-1119972365.html
Lavrov Warns Russia-Ukraine Talks Will Get Harder With Time
Lavrov Warns Russia-Ukraine Talks Will Get Harder With Time
Sputnik International
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned those who are trying to hinder peace talks between Russia and Ukraine that negotiations would become tougher as time passed.
2024-08-31T14:23+0000
2024-08-31T14:23+0000
russia
russia
ukraine
sergey lavrov
black sea grain deal
ukrainian crisis
ukrainian conflict
nato
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116329155_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_ace2b019515089779513e90e522f3642.jpg
"Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned potential negotiations a year and a half ago. He said we had nothing against them... Opponents must understand that the longer they take, the harder it will be to agree on anything. It was easy to agree in Istanbul, less than a month after the start of our special military operation. But Ukraine did not want it," Lavrov said in an interview to the RT broadcaster for the documentary Bridges to the East.The top Russian diplomat stressed that Ukraine's joining NATO was non-negotiable.Turkiye hosted several rounds of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022, which ultimately failed. It also helped mediate the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022, which provided for safe maritime exports of Ukrainian food until it expired the following summer. Russian President Putin said in June that Russia would cease fire and start talks with Ukraine as soon as Kiev withdrew troops from regions that Russia saw as its own and abandoned plans to join NATO.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240810/ukraine-losing-battle-to-recruit-new-cannon-fodder-for-nato-proxy-war-1119705232.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240704/putin-ceasefire-impossible-until-peace-talks-with-ukraine-begin-1119244925.html
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/17/1116329155_173:0:2904:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_97d2b724cefae5c1ddfb67fa4f3c0372.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
252
60
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russia ukraine peace talks, ukrainins crisis escalation, lavrov big interview
russian foreign minister sergey lavrov, russia ukraine peace talks, ukrainins crisis escalation, lavrov big interview

Lavrov Warns Russia-Ukraine Talks Will Get Harder With Time

14:23 GMT 31.08.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov / Go to the mediabankRussian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.08.2024
© Sputnik / Ramil Sitdikov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has warned those who are trying to hinder peace talks between Russia and Ukraine that negotiations would become tougher as time passed.
"Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned potential negotiations a year and a half ago. He said we had nothing against them... Opponents must understand that the longer they take, the harder it will be to agree on anything. It was easy to agree in Istanbul, less than a month after the start of our special military operation. But Ukraine did not want it," Lavrov said in an interview to the RT broadcaster for the documentary Bridges to the East.
The top Russian diplomat stressed that Ukraine's joining NATO was non-negotiable.
A Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded fellow. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 10.08.2024
World
Ukraine Losing Battle to Recruit New ‘Cannon Fodder' For NATO Proxy War
10 August, 12:33 GMT
Turkiye hosted several rounds of Russian-Ukrainian peace talks in Istanbul in March 2022, which ultimately failed. It also helped mediate the UN-backed Black Sea Grain Initiative in July 2022, which provided for safe maritime exports of Ukrainian food until it expired the following summer.
Russian President Putin said in June that Russia would cease fire and start talks with Ukraine as soon as Kiev withdrew troops from regions that Russia saw as its own and abandoned plans to join NATO.
Russian servicemen fire from T-72B tank in the Avdeyevka sector - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2024
World
Putin: Ceasefire 'Impossible' Until Peace Talks With Ukraine Begin
4 July, 14:40 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала