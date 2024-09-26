https://sputnikglobe.com/20240926/white-house-says-not-expecting-decision-on-long-range-ukraine-strikes-from-leaders-meeting-1120302906.html

White House Says Not Expecting Decision on Long-Range Ukraine Strikes From Leaders Meeting

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Thursday that she does not expect US President Joe Biden to announce a decision on allowing Ukraine to use US-provided, long-range weapons to strike deep into Russian territory following a meeting with Ukraine’s Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I think we can expect that one of the conversations that the two leaders will have will be on this topic," Jean-Pierre said during a press briefing, when asked about the Biden administration considering whether to allow Ukraine to conduct strikes in Russia using long-range systems. "I’m not expecting there be any new announcements on this particular action or decision coming out of this meeting," she noted.Russian President Vladimir Putin said earlier that NATO countries are not only discussing the possibility of letting Kiev use Western long-range weapons against Russia, but are essentially deciding whether to get directly involved in the Ukraine conflict.The direct participation of Western countries in the Ukraine conflict would change its essence, and Moscow would be forced to make decisions based on the threats that would be created against Russia, he added.

