Contacts on Arms Reduction Necessary, But Security Issues Comprehensive - Kremlin

Contacts on arms reduction are necessary, but security issues must be addressed in a comprehensive manner, taking into account the current situation, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden said that the world needs to strive for the complete elimination of the nuclear arsenal, and also confirmed the readiness of the United States to negotiate with Russia, China and North Korea in this direction without preconditions, but kept silent about the significant costs of the American government to develop and strengthen its own nuclear triad. Russia is doing everything necessary to ensure its security and has the necessary potential for this, Peskov said.In the situation of war against Russia involving nuclear powers it is impossible to talk about reducing nuclear potential without considering other security aspects, the spokesman added.Talks about Russia's threat to NATO are wrong and illogical, Peskov said."To say here that it is the Russian armed forces that pose a danger to someone is absolutely wrong, illogical, and most importantly, contradicts the whole course of history, which led to the confrontation that we are all experiencing together," Peskov said, adding that NATO nuclear forces drills in the current conditions of war in Ukraine do not lead to anything other than to escalate tensions.Space remains the only area where interaction between the relevant agencies of Russia and the United States has been preserved, Dmitry Peskov said.Russia's space program is developing dynamically, there are significant investments, the official added.Russia categorically rejects the accusations of interference in the electoral processes in Moldova, Peskov said.There are many citizens in Moldova who want to have good relations with Russia, but they are denied this right, the spokesman added.Changing the name of BRICS requires consensus of all member countries of the association, but so far it remains the same, Dmitry Peskov said.The association is attractive today for many countries, as it offers cooperation based on mutual respect, the official said, adding that international relations based on the dictate of one country over another are not accepted by many states today.In addition, the official called the upcoming BRICS summit in Kazan one of the main events on the global agenda.A decision on Russian President Vladimir Putin's visit to Brazil to take part in the G20 summit has not been taken yet, Peskov added.

