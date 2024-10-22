International
WATCH LIVE: BRICS Summit in Russia's Kazan - Day One
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Liberate Novosadovoye Settlement in Donetsk Region
The Russian Zapad battlegroup has liberated another settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reports.
The Zapad group also inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Novoyegorovka in the Kharkov region, Ternov, Torskoye and Krasny Liman in the DPR, and repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."The enemy lost over 470 servicemen, three U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six vehicles, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. Three field ammunition depots were destroyed," the report added.
russian special military operation, russian armed forces, ukraine, ukrainian crisis, ukrainian conflict, war in ukraine, donetsk, donbas
11:26 GMT 22.10.2024
The Zapad battlegroup also inflicted losses on three Ukrainian brigades in Novoyegorovka, Ternov, Torskoye and Krasny Liman and repelled a counterattack by the 14th mechanized brigade.
The Russian Zapad battlegroup has liberated another settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reports.
"Units of the Zapad battlegroup, through active and decisive actions, have liberated the settlement of Novosadovoye in the Donetsk People's Republic," the MoD report stated.
The Zapad group also inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Novoyegorovka in the Kharkov region, Ternov, Torskoye and Krasny Liman in the DPR, and repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
"The enemy lost over 470 servicemen, three U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six vehicles, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. Three field ammunition depots were destroyed," the report added.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Other Developments

Tsentr battlegroup repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks, inflicting losses of up to 430 personnel and destroying two US-made Bradley infantry fighting vehicles. Russian forces continued their advance, targeting Ukrainian brigades in Shcherbinovka, Dimitrov, Krasnoarmeysk and Tsukurino in the DPR and eliminating various Ukrainian military assets, including armored vehicles and artillery.
Yug battlegroup improved its front line positions, repelled two Ukrainian attacks and inflicted losses of up to 900 personnel. Ukrainian brigades in Serebryanka, Seversk, Petrovskoye and other areas were targeted. The group also destroyed two ammunition depots and several military assets, including US-made M109 Paladin self-propelled howitzer and an M198 155mm howitzer.
Sever battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 80 Ukrainian personnel, destroyed a D-20 howitzer and an electronic warfare station and targeted Ukrainian units in Volchansk, Liptsy and Russkaya Lozovaya in the Kharkov region. Two armored vehicles and a field ammunition depot were also eliminated.
Vostok battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 110 personnel, destroyed a French-made Caesar artillery system and improved its tactical position. Ukrainian formations were targeted in Dobrovolye, Novoukrainka and Shakhtyorskoye in the DPR, with two counterattacks by the 5th Tank Brigade repelled.
Dnepr battlegroup inflicted losses of up to 50 Ukrainian personnel, destroyed two howitzers and an electronic warfare station. Ukrainian units were targeted in Ilyinka, Gavrilovka, Antonovka and Malaya Tokmachka. Several vehicles and artillery assets were also eliminated.
