Russian Forces Liberate Novosadovoye Settlement in Donetsk Region

The Russian Zapad battlegroup has liberated another settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reports.

The Russian Zapad battlegroup has liberated another settlement in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) reports.The Zapad group also inflicted losses on personnel and equipment of three Ukrainian brigades in the areas of Novoyegorovka in the Kharkov region, Ternov, Torskoye and Krasny Liman in the DPR, and repelled a counterattack by an assault group of the 14th mechanized brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine."The enemy lost over 470 servicemen, three U.S.-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six vehicles, a Strela-10 anti-aircraft missile system, a 152mm D-20 howitzer, a 122mm Gvozdika self-propelled artillery unit, and a 122mm D-30 howitzer. Three field ammunition depots were destroyed," the report added.Other Developments

