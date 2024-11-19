https://sputnikglobe.com/20241119/us-senate-to-vote-on-blocking-american-arms-sales-to-israel-1120924910.html

US Senate to Vote on Blocking American Arms Sales to Israel

US Senate to Vote on Blocking American Arms Sales to Israel

The vote will come as the Gaza war, which has already killed more than 43,922 Palestinians, shows no signs of abating.

The US Senate is set to decide on November 20 three resolutions providing for congressional disapproval of the proposed sales to Israel of certain American defense articles and services.The joint resolutions of disapproval were filed by independent Senator Bernie Sanders amid reports that Israel is obstructing aid shipments for Palestinians in Gaza.The documents stipulate blocking the sales of 120 mm mortar rounds, joint direct attack munitions (JDAMS), F-15 fighter jets, and tank rounds to the Jewish state.He condemned "immoral and illegal" actions by Israel, which he said had dropped US-supplied heavy bombs into "crowded neighborhoods, killing hundreds of civilians to take out a handful of Hamas fighters, and made little effort to distinguish between civilians and combatants."The Senate vote will come after humanitarian groups questioned the Biden administration’s assessment earlier this month on whether Israel was impeding assistance to Gaza. This followed Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Pentagon chief Lloyd Austin telling Tel Aviv in October that it had 30 days to improve the flow of aid to Gaza or risk consequences.The US has spent a record of at least $17.9 billion on military aid to Israel since the beginning of the Gaza war, which led to conflict escalation around the Middle East, last month’s report for Brown University’s Costs of War project revealed.

