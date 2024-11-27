https://sputnikglobe.com/20241127/nato-parliamentary-assembly-urges-allies-to-secure-full-membership-for-ukraine-1121013444.html

NATO Parliamentary Assembly Urges Allies to Secure Full Membership for Ukraine

NATO Parliamentary Assembly has called on the allies to mobilize efforts to get Ukraine accepted into the military alliance as soon as possible.

"The Assembly… URGES the governments and parliaments of the North Atlantic Alliance… to redouble efforts to help Ukraine achieve full membership as soon as possible by accelerating its integration into NATO," the policy recommendations adopted on Monday after the annual assembly session read. The recommendations, which were published on Tuesday, urged the allies to use "to the fullest extent" the existing bilateral formats of cooperation, including the NATO-Ukraine Council and Training and Education Centre, and establish a NATO mission in Ukraine. The assembly also called for support of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's so-called victory plan and greater military assistance for his country. The body also calls for maintaining efforts aimed at weakening Russia, including the boost of sanctions as well as recognition of "Ukraine’s right to strike legitimate military objects" in Russia. The NATO Parliamentary Assembly’s Annual Session took place from November 22-25 in Canada’s Montreal. In October, Zelensky presented his "victory plan" to the Ukrainian parliament. The plan contained five provisions, including of full NATO membership, permission for Ukraine to use Western-supplied weapons to strike deep inside Russia and the deployment of Western conventional weapons on Ukrainian soil to "deter" Russia.

