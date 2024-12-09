https://sputnikglobe.com/20241209/russian-us-trade-hits-5-month-high-in-october-1121127794.html

Russian-US trade increased to a five-month high in October, mainly due to a doubling of Russian goods supplies, according to Sputnik's analysis of US statistical data.

Thus, Russian exports in October were up 90% month-on-month to $314.4 million. The main product in US imports from Russia was platinum, purchases of which increased 2.3-fold to $203 million. Purchases of fertilizers by the United States from Russia increased by 80% to $76.5 million, and turbojet engines 2.2-fold to $8.7 million. At the same time, American exports to Russia decreased by 2.4% and amounted to $52.1 million in October. Russia mainly bought American vaccines, although their import fell by 6.7% over the month to $14 million. Next come medical devices, the import of which fell by half to $6.5 million, as well as food products with a 14% reduction in imports to $4.8 million. As a result, bilateral trade in October reached $366.5 million against $221.5 million the previous month. This is the highest volume since May, when it was $486.7 million.

