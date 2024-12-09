International
Russian-US Trade Hits 5-Month High in October
Russian-US Trade Hits 5-Month High in October
Russian-US trade increased to a five-month high in October, mainly due to a doubling of Russian goods supplies, according to Sputnik's analysis of US statistical data.
Russian-US Trade Hits 5-Month High in October

03:01 GMT 09.12.2024
MOSCOW, December 9 (Sputnik) - Russian-US trade increased to a five-month high in October, mainly due to a doubling of Russian goods supplies, according to Sputnik's analysis of US statistical data.
Thus, Russian exports in October were up 90% month-on-month to $314.4 million. The main product in US imports from Russia was platinum, purchases of which increased 2.3-fold to $203 million.
Purchases of fertilizers by the United States from Russia increased by 80% to $76.5 million, and turbojet engines 2.2-fold to $8.7 million.
Russia Ready to Work With Trump's Administration - Lavrov
World
Russia Ready to Work With Trump's Administration - Lavrov
14 November, 04:14 GMT
At the same time, American exports to Russia decreased by 2.4% and amounted to $52.1 million in October. Russia mainly bought American vaccines, although their import fell by 6.7% over the month to $14 million.
Next come medical devices, the import of which fell by half to $6.5 million, as well as food products with a 14% reduction in imports to $4.8 million.
As a result, bilateral trade in October reached $366.5 million against $221.5 million the previous month. This is the highest volume since May, when it was $486.7 million.
