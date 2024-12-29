Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies at 100
21:31 GMT 29.12.2024 (Updated: 04:24 GMT 30.12.2024)
© AP Photo / John AmisFormer U.S. President Jimmy Carter teaches Sunday school at Maranatha Baptist Church, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Plains, Ga.
© AP Photo / John Amis
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The 39th US President Jimmy Carter has died at the age of 100, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died at 100.
Carter's charity, the Carter Center, confirmed this information on X.
Carter, who served as the US leader from 1977 to 1981, was the Nobel Peace Prize winner and the longest-living US president.
World Leaders Express Condolences
A number of world leaders expressed condolences over the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, remembering his legacy.
"Throughout his life, Jimmy Carter has been a steadfast advocate for the rights of the most vulnerable and has tirelessly fought for peace. France sends its heartfelt thoughts to his family and to the American people," French President Emmanuel Macron said.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called Carter "a defender of democracy and peace."
"In the late 1970s, he pressured the Brazilian dictatorship to release political prisoners. Later, as a former president, he continued to campaign for human rights, peace and the eradication of disease in Africa and Latin America. He will forever be remembered as a man who championed the idea that peace is the most important condition for development," Lula said.
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi noted Carter's role in resolving the conflict between Egypt and Israel. In 1979, Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty under US auspices. The process was called the Camp David Accords. Thanks to them, Egypt regained the Sinai Peninsula, occupied by Israel in 1967.
"His outstanding role in achieving the peace agreement between Egypt and Israel will remain in the annals of history, and his humanitarian work embodies the highest example of love, peace and brotherhood," Sisi said.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Carter "an unwavering humanitarian."
"Jimmy Carter's legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me," Trudeau said.
The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry called Carter "a man who committed himself to peace and dialogue" in its Telegram channel, noting that his memory is important amid a "crisis of global leadership."
"His vision and commitment to democracy in difficult times for Venezuela helped stop the attempts to destabilize [the country] and the intolerance of the far right," the statement said.
Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez noted that the people of Cuba will remember with gratitude "[Carter's] efforts to improve [Cuban-US] relations" and his visits to Cuba.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Carter's presidency would be remembered for his role in the "historic" Camp David Accords, also citing his activism after leaving office.
"President Carter redefined the post-presidency with a remarkable commitment to social justice and human rights at home and abroad," Starmer said.
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Carter had given Hungarians "hope" by returning the St Stephen's Crown, the crown of the Hungarian kings, to the country.