Former US President Jimmy Carter Dies at 100

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died at 100.

2024-12-29

Jimmy Carter, the 39th president of the United States, died at 100.Carter's charity, the Carter Center, confirmed this information on X. World Leaders Express CondolencesA number of world leaders expressed condolences over the death of former US President Jimmy Carter, remembering his legacy.Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva called Carter "a defender of democracy and peace.""In the late 1970s, he pressured the Brazilian dictatorship to release political prisoners. Later, as a former president, he continued to campaign for human rights, peace and the eradication of disease in Africa and Latin America. He will forever be remembered as a man who championed the idea that peace is the most important condition for development," Lula said.Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi noted Carter's role in resolving the conflict between Egypt and Israel. In 1979, Egypt and Israel signed a peace treaty under US auspices. The process was called the Camp David Accords. Thanks to them, Egypt regained the Sinai Peninsula, occupied by Israel in 1967.Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Carter "an unwavering humanitarian.""Jimmy Carter's legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me," Trudeau said.The Venezuelan Foreign Ministry called Carter "a man who committed himself to peace and dialogue" in its Telegram channel, noting that his memory is important amid a "crisis of global leadership.""His vision and commitment to democracy in difficult times for Venezuela helped stop the attempts to destabilize [the country] and the intolerance of the far right," the statement said.Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel Bermudez noted that the people of Cuba will remember with gratitude "[Carter's] efforts to improve [Cuban-US] relations" and his visits to Cuba.British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Carter's presidency would be remembered for his role in the "historic" Camp David Accords, also citing his activism after leaving office.Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said Carter had given Hungarians "hope" by returning the St Stephen's Crown, the crown of the Hungarian kings, to the country.

