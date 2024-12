https://sputnikglobe.com/20241230/putin-extends-holiday-greetings-to-world-leaders-ahead-of-new-year-1121305892.html

Putin Extends Holiday Greetings to World Leaders Ahead of New Year

Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated the leaders of several states on Christmas and the upcoming New Year, the Kremlin said on Monday.

"Russian President Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin warmly congratulated the leaders of a number of states on Christmas and the upcoming New Year," the Kremlin said in a statement. The president has sent congratulations to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Kazakh President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev, Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov, Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Turkmen President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, and Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev. Putin has also sent congratulations to Chinese President Xi Jinping, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, Venezuelan President-elect Nicolas Maduro, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Additionally, Putin has congratulated former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, former Cuban President Raul Castro, former Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev, as well as Pope Francis.

