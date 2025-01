https://sputnikglobe.com/20250101/staggering-toll-ukraine-lost-nearly-600000-troops-in-2024-1121324133.html

Staggering Toll: Ukraine Lost Nearly 600,000 Troops in 2024

Sputnik International

Ukrainian forces have lost around 593,410 troops over 2024, according to Sputnik calculations of the Russian Defense Ministry's data.

The ministry's weekly briefs over the year indicate that Kiev lost around 4,000 soldiers weekly in early 2024. By March, this figure increased to 7,000, before it experienced a slight decrease. Besides, in March, Ukrainian forces attempted to cross the Russian border in the Belgorod and Kursk regions, which resulted in losing around 3,000 troops more, Sputnik calculated on Wednesday. After that, Kiev's combat losses started increasing, reaching over 10,000 people per week in late May, after which the number did not go lower than that. The most significant weekly losses for Kiev's troops occurred from October 26 to November 1, with approximately 17,000 Ukrainian fighters being lost.

