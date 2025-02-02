https://sputnikglobe.com/20250202/from-nuclear-to-quantum-top-5-tech-fields-where-russia-holds-lead-over-us-1121530295.html
From Nuclear to Quantum: Top 5 Tech Fields Where Russia Holds Lead Over US
From Nuclear to Quantum: Top 5 Tech Fields Where Russia Holds Lead Over US
Sputnik International
China’s latest AI models confirm what experts have long known: the US is no longer the world’s undisputed tech leader. Where does Russia stand in the 21st-century tech race?
2025-02-02T18:53+0000
2025-02-02T18:53+0000
2025-02-02T18:53+0000
russia
russia
china
nato
space
quantum
quantum computers
quantum computing
quantum mechanics
nuclear energy
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751949_0:108:2048:1260_1920x0_80_0_0_3adfad8a264b5b98f5bc801cdad1578b.jpg
1. Nuclear and Clean Energy• Rosatom leads global nuclear exports, accounting for roughly three-quarters of the market. It is the only company with full-cycle nuclear capabilities, from geological discovery to mining, enrichment, power generation and waste disposal.• Russia’s power generation is 85% low-emission, with nuclear combined with hydro and clean gas-burning thermal plants.• Floating nuclear power plants and advanced reactor designs help put Russia ahead in nuclear innovation.2. Military Tech• From high-precision missiles to rugged all-terrain vehicles, Russia’s defense industry has proven its technological edge in the Ukraine conflict.• The Oreshnik system, reaching 4000°C (four times the temperature of molten steel), highlights Russian leadership in advanced materials science, particularly metallurgy.• Russian tank designs, built for operations in muddy and snowy steppes, have shown superior to NATO’s bulky, brick-shaped high-profile behemoths in real combat.3. Lasers• The UFL-2M “Tsar Laser” under construction in Sarov is set to generate 4.6 megajoules for controlled thermonuclear fusion experiments.• A laser tech pioneer, Russia has invested heavily in laser-based directed energy weapons and industrial applications.4. Quantum• A leader in quantum computing since the 1980s, Russia recently developed a 50-qubit quantum computer using ion-based and rubidium neutral atom technologies.• Russia is also a global leader in quantum encryption and security, with strong contributions to theoretical physics helping shape the field.5. Space• The Soyuz series are the world’s most reliable space vehicles, with over 1,700 launches and a 98% success rate.• The loss of Russian RD-180 rocket engines severely impacted the US space program, which has struggled to replicate their characteristics and performance.• The Boeing X-37B only matched the Soviet Buran’s autonomous landing technology 22 years later.• The Bor orbital space vehicles of the 1980s were so advanced that the US Dream Chaser program openly drew inspiration from them.• Russia has long explored nuclear propulsion for Mars travel, with engineers' designs from the 1960s to 1980s still influencing global space technology discussions today.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241115/first-concrete-to-be-poured-for-hungarys-paks-ii-nuclear-power-plant-in-q1-2025---rosatom-1120895943.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241229/oreshnik-and-russias-nuclear-doctrine-update-why-they-matter-1121242821.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231224/what-are-plasma-weapons-potential-in-modern-warfare-1115781847.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20250201/russias-quantum-leap-rosatoms-breakthrough-set-to-transform-ai-healthcare-and-more-1121524625.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20241225/russias-roscosmos-offers-cosmodrome-construction-to-equatorial-nations-1121261015.html
russia
china
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2025
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/08/0d/1119751949_113:0:1936:1367_1920x0_80_0_0_652ca10cf1eaf8d15e56275a802a44db.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
where is russia a technological leader, does russia lead on any tech, is russian tech really mostly soviet
where is russia a technological leader, does russia lead on any tech, is russian tech really mostly soviet
From Nuclear to Quantum: Top 5 Tech Fields Where Russia Holds Lead Over US
China’s latest AI models confirm what experts have long known: the US is no longer the world’s undisputed tech leader. Where does Russia stand in the 21st-century tech race?
1. Nuclear and Clean Energy
• Rosatom leads global nuclear exports, accounting for roughly three-quarters of the market. It is the only company with full-cycle nuclear capabilities, from geological discovery to mining, enrichment, power generation and waste disposal.
• Russia’s power generation is 85% low-emission, with nuclear combined with hydro and clean gas-burning thermal plants.
• Floating nuclear power plants
and advanced reactor designs help put Russia ahead in nuclear innovation.
15 November 2024, 13:15 GMT
• From high-precision missiles to rugged all-terrain vehicles, Russia’s defense industry has proven its technological edge in the Ukraine conflict.
• The Oreshnik system, reaching 4000°C
(four times the temperature of molten steel), highlights Russian leadership in advanced materials science, particularly metallurgy.
• Russian tank designs, built for
operations in muddy and snowy steppes, have shown superior to NATO’s bulky, brick-shaped high-profile behemoths in real combat.
29 December 2024, 12:00 GMT
• The UFL-2M “Tsar Laser”
under construction in Sarov is set to generate 4.6 megajoules for controlled thermonuclear fusion experiments.
• A laser tech pioneer, Russia has invested heavily
in laser-based directed energy weapons and industrial applications.
24 December 2023, 17:52 GMT
• A leader in quantum computing since the 1980s, Russia recently developed
a 50-qubit quantum computer using ion-based and rubidium neutral atom technologies.
• Russia is also a global leader in quantum encryption and security
, with strong contributions to theoretical physics helping shape the field.
• The Soyuz series are the world’s most reliable
space vehicles, with over 1,700 launches and a 98% success rate.
• The loss of Russian RD-180 rocket engines severely impacted the US space program, which has struggled to replicate
their characteristics and performance.
• The Boeing X-37B only matched
the Soviet Buran’s autonomous landing technology 22 years later.
• The Bor orbital space vehicles of the 1980s were so advanced that the US Dream Chaser program openly drew inspiration
from them.
• Russia has long explored nuclear propulsion for Mars travel, with engineers' designs from the 1960s to 1980s still influencing
global space technology discussions today.
25 December 2024, 01:51 GMT