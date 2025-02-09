France Officially Backs Neo-Nazis in Ukraine – Russian Foreign Ministry
© AP Photo / Sergei ChuzavkovUkrainian Neo-Nazis carry burning torches during a rally in downtown Kiev, Ukraine, Friday, Jan. 1, 2016, to commemorate the 1909 birth anniversary of notorious Ukrainian political activist and national independence leader Stepan Bandera
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova sat down with Sputnik to focus on a spate of pressing issues, including those related to the Ukraine conflict and the Moscow-Washington relations.
Zakharova said that Moscow was "witnessing this infernal conglomerate, and all of it is supported by Paris — supplying weapons, providing financial aid, offering political backing, encouraging [Ukrainian forces], and, of course, never once condemning them."
Touching upon the French Mirage 2000 fighter jet deliveries to Ukraine, the Russian diplomat said that "this is yet another move that, unfortunately, pushes the situation into an even greater impasse for the West and the Kiev regime."
Zelensky, the "enfant terrible," along with his regime, created by the West itself, continues to demand more financial and military support, fully aware of the situation’s hopelessness, Zakharova pointed out. To maintain momentum, the West occasionally "throws in" new funding and weapons while issuing fresh statements of encouragement.
On Ukraine Conflict Resolution
"I’ve heard claims that the Ukraine conflict could be resolved in a single day. Many dismissed this idea with irony," she noted.
"But Zelensky himself provided the answer, he admitted that they wouldn’t last even a day without US assistance. Doesn’t that seem like more than just a coincidence? There’s your answer," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman said.
She stressed that Russia was open to negotiations even before the special military operation began, as Moscow had anticipated the unfolding events in Ukraine and the deteriorating situation.
On New Russian Envoy to US
"As for the Russian ambassador, I can say with absolute certainty: a candidate has been selected, but agrément has not yet been granted," Maria Zakharova added.
Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov previously stated that Moscow considers excessive speculation about the approval process for the new Russian ambassador to be counterproductive.